Healthcare Infrastructure Is Estimated To Boost Demand For ENT Workstation Market From End-use Facilities

Introduction

The diagnosis and treatment of diseases occurring in upper air passages and ENT organs require thorough attention. The growing need for the usage of qualitative modern equipment to perform ENT procedures as well as the need for improved accessibility of doctor’s instruments to inspect a large patient pool plays a fundamental role in driving the demand for ENT workstations in the market.

Competitive landscape

The global ENT workstation market is highly fragmented owing to the strong footprints of domestic manufacturers. Some of the key players operating in the global ENT workstation market are ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, dantschke Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Entermed, MEDSTAR Co., Ltd., Foshan Gladent Medical, Global Surgical Corporation, MS Westfalia and G. Heinemann Medizintechnik GmbH.

ENT Workstation Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global ENT workstation market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global ENT workstation market primarily due to the presence of a large number of specialty clinics and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in revenue generation for the ENT workstation market on the account of the high presence of local manufacturers in countries such as Japan, China and India.

However, Latin America, owing to the presence of a less stringent regulatory framework and upgraded medical infrastructure, is expected to experience high demand for ENT workstations during the forecast period.

ENT Workstation Market: Segmentation

The global ENT workstation market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global ENT Workstation market is segmented as:

Fixed ENT Workstation

Portable ENT Workstation

Based on end user, the global ENT Workstation market is segmented as:

Hospitals

ENT Clinics

Others

ENT Workstation Market: Overview

The global ENT workstation market is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to the introduction of technologically upgraded ENT workstations that are capable of performing multiple functions.

Significant investments to introduce innovative products in the ENT workstation market to capitalise on the opportunities in the untapped markets is also expected to drive the revenue generation of the ENT workstation market.

Different types of ENT workstations are being introduced in the ENT workstation market by leading players such as ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, dantschke Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG and Entermed.

Owing to the high competition among local and regional players of the ENT workstation market, the companies are adopting pricing strategies to attain a strong foothold.

Among the product type, the portable ENT segment is expected to lead the global ENT workstation market over the forecast period. Specialty clinics, followed by hospitals, are expected to contribute a high revenue share to the global ENT workstation market on the account of the high demand for ENT workstations generated from ENT specialist clinics.

ENT Workstation Market: Drivers

The growing demand for ENT workstations indicated for ENT procedure, which are capable of offering a protective environment to the patient and easy accessibility of tools to the doctor, is expected to be a major factor driving the ENT workstation market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the advantages offered by upgraded ENT workstations, such as the ready availability of cleaned and sterilised items required for ENT treatment, is expected to drive the revenue of the global ENT workstation market.

In addition, the installation of medical diagnostic imaging instruments on the workstation includes personal computers, a slim x-ray view box, endoscopic display and a patient LCD monitor, and this is expected to generate high demand for ENT workstations. Growth in the global geriatric population, which leads to the increased prevalence of age-related disorders,

mostly hearing loss & degraded functioning level of ENT, coupled with the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure in the developed regions, is estimated to boost the demand for ENT workstations from end-use facilities, thereby generating stiff competition among domestic players to meet the demand for ENT workstations from hospitals and ENT clinics.

