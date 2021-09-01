Textile Industry Are Responsible For Futuristic Growth Of Industrial Knitting Equipment Market Over 2031

Demand for industrial knitting equipments faced a slight drop due to the widespread impact of Covid-19 pandemic. As the industrial units were closed in lockdown, manufacturers suffered heavy losses. Now that the condition has normalized in 2021, market players through their relentless efforts are trying to improve their presence and profitability level.

Market Outlook:-

Rising demands from apparel industries is adding tremendous progressto this market in 2021. Apparel industries are opting for such equipments for their loop stitch jackets, cardigans, large shawls, scarfs etc. Circular-knits are mostly used knit fabrics by apparal sector at present.

Garment manufacturers of 2021 are going for automation. Sweater manufacturers are installing second and third batch of automatic flat knitting machines. Shima Seiki and Stoll continue to emerge as frontrunners throughout the world.

Competitive landscape

Some of the leading players in the market include:

Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG

Santoni S.p.A.

Kauo Heng Precision Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd.

Fukuhara Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd

Quanzhou Baiyuan Machinery Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Jy Leh Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shishi Zhenfu Knitting Machinery Co., Ltd

Use of Knitting Equipment Beyond Textile Industry to Spark new Innovations

Advancements in technology and breakthroughs in multiple verticals have enabled researchers to experiment with the utility of knitting equipment in verticals other than the textile industry. For instance, a team of researchers from the Advanced Textiles Research Group (ATRG) began knitting antenna reflectors for use in outer space.

The research at ATRG is aimed at utilizing advancements in knitting technology to knit a cost-effective, lightweight, and robust antenna from gold-wire which can reflect solar radiations and enable transmission and receiving of signals. The idea alludes at the possibility of using knitting machinery for manufacturing of space equipment and can further propel research in the field.

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Flat Bed Knitting Equipment Semi-Jacquard Jacquard



Auto Stripe Equipment

Circular Knitting Equipment Single Jersey Double Jersey



On the basis of end-use, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Technical Textiles

Medical Textiles

Automotive Textiles

Readymade Clothes

Others

On the basis of automation level, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Riding on the idea of using knitting equipment beyond the textile industry, researchers at ETH Zurich constructed a curved textile shell over 10-feet tall which forms a part of a five-ton concrete structure. A knitting machine converted the digitally-generated pattern into a double-layered textile structure in 36 hours.

On the back of growing demand for apparel and textile in Germany, Shima Seiki Italia, a subsidiary of Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. opened its first office in Haibach, Germany. With the inauguration of the first ever office in Germany, Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. aims to consolidate its foothold in the global marketplace.

The growing trend of utilizing industrial knitting equipment beyond the textile industry saw another notable development when German-based knitting giants Stoll AG & Co. KG collaborated with Guggenheim Museum to create a digitally knitted tent with technical content for an exhibition.

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The industrial knitting equipment market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asian Pacific region on the back of availability of cheap raw material and labor in the region. China and Japan are expected to be the forerunners of growth in the region followed by India and Bangladesh which are emerging as the new textile hubs of the world.

Europe and North America are estimated to follow the Asian Pacific region owing to the demand for localized textile and adoption of advanced technology in the region. Researches to promote the utility of knitting equipment across verticals is expected to further propel the growth of the industrial knitting equipment market in the region.

Technological Advancements Continue to Aid in Bolstering Growth

A flurry of advancements in technology is enabling textile manufacturers to continuously enhance the quality of their products. The novel loop transfer technology incorporated in circular knitting machines allows for the seamless transfer of stitches thereby enabling manufacturers to produce structured designs and shaped fabrics.

Some other mechanisms and equipment that allow manufacturers to have more control over the quality of products are ultra-fine gauge circular knitting machine and pile and silver insertion mechanism.

The new-age technology has allowed textile manufacturers to gain more control over the design, shape, and quality of the finished products which has helped industrial knitting equipment garner popularity.

