3D Printing Medical Devices Market Growing Applications of 3D Printing in the Healthcare Industry

Increasing public-private funding for 3D printing activities, high incidence of dental and orthopedic diseases, easy development of customized medical products using 3D printing, growing applications of 3D printing in the healthcare industry, availability of advanced 3D printing materials for dental and medical applications, and the increasing demand for 3D-printed products in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, are the key factors supporting the growth of the market.

[497 Pages Report] The 3D Printing Medical Devices market is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period

COVID-19 Impact on the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market

As a result of the pandemic, during March 2020 and throughout the second quarter of 2020, access to customers to sell and implement the 3D Printing Medical Devices diminished as hospitals became primarily focused on the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to a significant increase in the demand for ventilators. The closure of manufacturing facilities due to lockdowns and disrupted supply chains slightly impacted the growth of the 3D Printing Medical Devices market at the regional level in 2020. Established vendors such as Stratasys Ltd supported the increased demand and mitigated key shortages of nasopharyngeal swabs and face shields. The company manufactured field-ready, individually packaged, sterile 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swabs and face shields.

Market Dynamics

1. Technological Advancements in 3D Printing

2. Increasing Public-Private Funding for 3D Printing Activitiesrials

3. Easy Development of Customized Medical Products Using 3D Printing

4. Growing Applications of 3D Printing in the Healthcare Industry

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in public-private funding to support various initiatives in the 3D printing industry. Such research and funding activities are expected to boost the development of 3D printing products and technologies, thereby driving the growth of the 3D printing medical devices market.

The digitization of dentistry and medical procedures has advanced immensely over the years, with the intention of improving the clinical workflow through the incorporation of technology. The industry is experiencing a shift from traditional to digital dentistry and surgeries. Direct digital manufacturing involves the application of computer-controlled processes for developing a physical object directly from a digital design. With advancements in 3D printing, direct digital manufacturing is becoming a widely used technology as compared to traditional manufacturing techniques.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. RoW

5. Latin America

6. Middle East & Africa

The report covers the 3D Printing Medical Devices market across five major geographies, namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. North America commanded the largest share of the 3D Printing Medical Devices market in 2020. Market growth is mainly attributed to the strong base of healthcare facilities, especially hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, and the growing installation base for 3D printer in healthcare facilities.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The major players in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market are Stratasys Ltd. (US & Israel), 3D Systems Corporation (US), GE Additive (US), Materialise NV (Belgium), Renishaw plc (UK), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Desktop Metal, Inc. (US), Prodways Group (France), Carbon, Inc. (US), CELLINK (Sweden), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (US), EOS (Electro Optical Systems) GmbH (Germany), Biomedical Modeling, Inc. (US), Formlabs, Inc. (US), 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. (UK), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Roland DG (Japan), HP, Inc. (US), and regenHU (Switzerland) among others.

