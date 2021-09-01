Injectable Drug Delivery Market worth $624.5 billion by 2021

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The injectable drug delivery market to grow from USD 362.4 billion in 2016 to USD 624.5 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The major factors responsible for the growth of this market are the increasing use of biologics, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing occurrence of needlestick injuries, and the benefits of injections (convenience, ease of use, and reduced pain). These factors have increased the demand for devices such as safety syringes, prefilled syringes, and autoinjectors.

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the injectable drug delivery market size based on type, formulation packaging, therapeutic application, usage pattern, site of administration, distribution channel, facility of use, and region.

By type, the formulation segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2016–2021).

Based on type, the injectable drug delivery market is further segmented into formulation, and devices. The formulation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this market segment is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, patient adherence, and the rising adoption of self-injection, new technologies, and biologics.

By facility of use, the hospitals and clinics segment to dominate during the forecast period

The hospitals and clinics segment are expected to dominate the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, patient compliance, and technological advancements.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in autoinjector market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. Factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth of biologicd market, and increasing demand of self-injection devices.

Asia is the third-largest market for Needle-free injector market. This market is poised to witness the highest growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in disposable income, growing awareness on safety and comfort, and increasing number of partnerships in this market space.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the injectable drug delivery market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Sandoz (Germany), Terumo (Japan), Schott AG (Germany), Gerresheimer (Germany), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Bespak (U.K.), and B. Braun Melsungen (Germany).

