How are Technological Breakthroughs Spurring ENT Diagnostic Devices Demand

ENT diagnostic devices market is estimated to hit US$ 2.3 billion in 2019, according to a new study by Fact.MR. The market grew at 6.3% y-o-y in 2018 with bronchoscopes accounting for nearly one third of the global revenues.

Overall growth of the ENT diagnostic devices market can be attributed to,

Advanced technology incorporations in ENT diagnostic devices

Favorable reimbursement policies for ENT procedures

Development of efficient and low-priced devices

According to Fact.MR study, the ENT endoscopes are estimated to account for over half the revenues of the ENT diagnostic devices market in 2019. Endoscopy has played a significant role in the diagnosis of ear, nose and throat related diseases as well as successful treatment outcomes. Owing to this, ENT endoscopes have become the most common devices in the ENT clinics.

The study finds that bronchoscopes are projected to capture over 60% of the ENT endoscope revenues in 2019. Higher replacement rate and application for multiple indications can be responsible for a significant revenue share of bronchoscopes. In addition, Fact.MR finds that installation base of bronchoscopes remains higher. In the United States alone about 27,237 bronchoscope devices were installed in 2017, as per Fact.MR estimates.

The study finds that hearing screening devices are likely to account for the second largest revenue in the ENT diagnostic devices market. According to Fact.MR valuation, globally, over 71,000 hearing screening devices were installed in 2017.

Portable Devices Register Leading Revenues, Popularity of Hand-Held and Fixed Devices Continues

Fact.MR finds that end users of ENT diagnostic devices prefer portable devices. However, preference for hand-held and fixed devices remains comparable. Owing to their distinct functions, portable, hand-held and fixed devices continue to hold nearly equal market share.

Among end users, hospitals account for the largest revenue share in the ENT diagnostic devices market. In 2018, over 61% of the market share was held by hospitals. The status-quo is expected to continue in the future with the hospital infrastructures becoming more and more sophisticated and well equipped with ENT diagnostic devices.

North America and Europe Collectively Held over 58% Revenue in 2018

The study finds that the ENT diagnostic devices market revenues remain heavily consolidated in North America, Europe and APEJ regions. Collectively, markets in these regions accounted for over four fifth share of the global revenues in 2018.

North America was found to spearhead the ENT diagnostic devices market. A significant population in the United States is suffering from ENT disorders such as sinusitis and tinnitus. In addition, prevalence of lung cancer, the second most common cause of cancer in the U.S. is rising. Advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenario that covers ENT procedures in the region are responsible for the leading share of the ENT diagnostic devices market.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the chapter of executive summary of the ENT diagnostic devices market, which highlights key findings and key statistics of the ENT diagnostic devices market. The chapter also includes information on the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the ENT diagnostic devices market.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

In this chapter of the ENT diagnostic devices market report, readers can find ENT diagnostic devices definition and ENT diagnostic devices market introduction. The ENT diagnostic devices market report also provides information on the ENT diagnostic devices market taxonomy.

Chapter 5 – Global ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

This chapter provides an in-depth information on the ENT diagnostic devices market structure. Based on product type, the ENT diagnostic devices market is segmented into ENT endoscopes, electromagnetic navigations bronchoscopy systems, and hearing screening devices. Based on modality, the ENT diagnostic devices market is segmented into hand-held devices, portable devices, and fixed devices. Based on end user, the ENT diagnostic devices market is segmented into hospitals, ENT clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The Fact.MR report tracks the ENT diagnostic devices market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the ENT diagnostic devices market is projected to grow at 6.1% CAGR through 2028.

