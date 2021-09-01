Sales of Wearable Exoskeletons Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 3 Billion in Value by 2031

Posted on 2021-09-01 by in Technology // 0 Comments

The global wearable exoskeleton market is expected to embark on a positive expansion trajectory, with long-term prospects appearing extremely lucrative, concludes award winning market research company Fact.MR. The market is slated to expand at a stellar CAGR exceeding 30%, reaching more than US$ 3 billion in value by 2031.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3436

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the market experienced credible gains in the past, topping US$ 100 million recently. Extensive application in the healthcare and military domains is cited as the key growth catalyst for market growth. As per WHO’s estimates, annual global incidence of spinal cord injuries (SCI) is 40 to 80 cases per million population, with 90% of them being traumatic cases, thereby stimulating demand for wearable exoskeletons.

For the military domain, countries such as the U.S. are actively deploying exoskeletons to improve specific soldier capabilities. Lockheed Martin’s OnyxTM and Dephy’s ExoBoot are testimonies to such extensive applications. Recently, in 2019, the Indian government announced deployment of exoskeleton technology within its army, an initiative part and parcel of the ambitious Make in India campaign.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By product, demand for soft smart exoskeletons is poised to reach new heights, amid greater flexibility needs
  • Lower extremity wearable exoskeletons are expected to post substantial gains, amid rising lower-limb neurological disorders
  • By application, rehabilitation exoskeletons are anticipated to acquire a lucrative share in the market
  • Healthcare to remain the dominant end-user application area for wearable exoskeletons
  • Extensive military grade applications to enhance growth prospects of the market in the U.S.
  • Market growth in Germany is characterized by extensive robotics deployment
  • France to experience high growth amid surging exoskeleton start-up spawning rate

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3436

wearable exoskeleton market

Key Market Segments Covered

  • Product
    • Rigid Smart Exoskeletons
    • Soft Smart Exoskeletons
  • Extremity
    • Lower Extremity Exoskeletons
    • Upper Extremity Exoskeletons
    • Full-body Extremity Exoskeletons

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3436

Competitive Landscape 

EksoBionics, ReWalkRobotics, Bionik, Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., Rex Bionics Ltd., HocomaAG, Wearable Robotics srl, Fourier Intelligence, AXOSUITS SRL, FREE Bionics Taiwan Inc., Innophys Co., Ltd., Medexo Robotics, Noonee, Technaid, Walkbot (P&S Mechanics Co. Ltd), Lockheed Martin Corporation, and RB3D are some key players profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/09/1997228/0/en/MEMS-Sensor-Market-to-Reach-US-50-Bn-in-2027-Heightening-Prospects-of-Smart-Devices-and-EVs-Favor-Growth-Concludes-Fact-MR-in-a-New-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution