Joyoung Offers Discounts For Its Most Popular Kitchen Appliances

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Joyoung has been making kitchens more functional since 1994 through its array of top-quality appliances. A staple in Chinese households, they have continued to expand their operations, gaining significant operations in Australia and New Zealand. What sets them apart is the big discounts they offer for their cleverly designed and manufactured products.

Top-Rated Products From Joyoung

The renowned kitchen appliances brand guarantees premium quality and affordable pricing across their products. Here are their most popular offerings — all available at discounted prices.

Soymilk machine. Soymilk is healthy for the body. And with Joyoung’s soymilk machine, making this nutritious drink at home has never been more convenient. It offers a sleek design and reliable functionalities that can help you make soymilk in a few minutes. It can also be used to make rice paste, coffee, and fruit and vegetable juice.

Rice cooker. This smart rice cooker is made of earthen stove iron. It has a four-litre capacity and boasts a 24-hour appointment. This high-power kitchen staple is the best choice if you want to serve low-sugar rice for yourself and your loved ones. It also comes with a stainless steel steamer.

Fire boiler. This electric health pot boasts efficient heating, thanks to its IH electromagnetic technology. It is equipped with a step-less knob for convenient fire control. For easier cleaning, its pot and stove can be detached from one another. It’s capable of 300W up to 2100W of continuous cooking.

Electric baking pan. This baking pan is a must-have if you’re fond of baking — and even deep-frying. It has a smart touch panel to let you control the heat and the time. It also has a detachable bottom plate for easier serving and cleaning. At 30 centimetres, this baking pan is on the larger side, allowing you to cook or bake more economically.

Health pot. Though it has a small yet exquisite built, this product from Joyoung will help you make nutrient-laden and powerfully comforting soups more easily. It has a borosilicate handmade glass body, which is guaranteed to be resistant to high temperatures.

Wall breaking machine. This multifunctional cooking machine is designed to suppress noise from the source — no matter what ingredient it is. It’s efficient and safe (it has a 99% sterilisation rate to protect your loved ones from consuming what you’ve prepared). Because it has a detachable water tank, it will be more convenient for you to add water or to clean it.

Avail Awesome Discounts on Joyoung’s Top Kitchen Appliances

Whether you’re building a kitchen from scratch or simply looking for new kitchen appliances to replace your old ones, Joyoung is the shop to visit. On their website, you can conveniently access their most popular products — including soymilk machines, fire boilers, and electric baking pans.

As a way to thank their patronisers in Australia and New Zealand, they’re also offering $5 off for every $100 worth of purchase. This comes on top of many other discounts for their top-rated items. They also offer free shipping all over Australia.

Check out their products here: https://joyoung.com.au. For enquiries, contact them at +61(02) 8889 4011 or sales@joyoung.com.au.