EISA Award 2021-2022 for ZENEC”s VW-Infotainer Z-E2055

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — With its awards, the EISA (European Imaging and Sound Association), an international association of 60 trade journals and online magazines from more than 30 countries, annually honors innovative products and trend-setting new developments. This year, the award-winning products include a vehicle-specific multimedia system from ZENEC”s (http://www.zenec.com/): The Z-E2055, specially developed for vehicles of the VW Golf V and VI platforms, is awarded “Best Product” by the renowned EISA trade journalists in the category “IN-CAR INTEGRATION 2021-2022”.

Like the ZENEC Z-E3766 in 2020-2021, the Z-E2055 can convince the expert committee across the board. “ZENEC”s Z-E2055 multimedia receiver brings next-generation infotainment to the dashboard of the Golf V, Golf VI and many other vehicles from the Volkswagen Group,” states the EISA committee. “The capacitive, touch-sensitive full-colour 9in display acts as the window to the Z-E2055″s dizzying array of talents, from EQ of its 4x50w audio system to parking sensor and climate control integration.”

The EISA is enthusiastic about the extensive equipment of the ZENEC infotainer and especially about its ease of use: “Connectivity includes Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HDMI and USB, all made easy to use thanks its logical operating.”

