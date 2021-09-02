Studio52 Listed as Top 10 Video Production Agencies in Dubai 2021

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Studio52, a leading media production house in Dubai, was recently featured by Sortlist as one of the “Top 10 Video Production Agencies in Dubai.

“It’s a great feeling to be listed as one of “The Best Video Production Agencies” in Dubai by Sortlist. When we see our name there we know that our work is being recognized by everyone in the video production industry and the viewers. And this is what we believe in at Studio52 – making the right connection between the brand and its audience.

Sortlist is a website that helps companies find the ideal communication firm for their project. It has amassed a network of more than 50,000 media firms. Sortlist users say that they are impressed with the work they do and how quick the suggestions are. The agency lists only those companies that have experience and are well-known for their work. And recommends only those that are relevant for the project.

Since our establishment, Studio52 has worked with many clients and is committed to delivering quality results every time. In all these years we have produced a number of visually engaging videos that have cut through the noise and grabbed the target audience’s attention. Our award-winning creative team brings deep experience across all phases of the video production process. We work with our clients from pre-production, production, post-production to distribution. We have served 5000+ customers with great product videos, animation videos, explainer videos, corporate videos for their advertising and marketing needs.

About Studio52:

Studio 52 first started its operations in 1977 and has evolved into a unique combination of creative media production, technology, and creative digital design agency with its regional head office in Dubai.

We are a go-to and reliable Video, Audio, Safety, Animation, Timelapse, Technology, 360* VR, Digital Marketing company.

We now operate full-fledged operations in multiple countries with a well-integrated pool of creative resources. We embrace change. We drive it by setting new standards. Top-class customer service is at the core of our operations. Once a client works with us, they always work with us. We treat them all as a KING. After all, we are because of them. Visit for more information- https://studio52.tv