Membrane Filtration Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

he report “Membrane Filtration Market by Type (RO, UF, MF, NF), Application (Water, Dairy, Drinks & Concentrates, Wine & Beer), Module Design (Spiral, Tubular, Plate & Frame), Membrane Material (Polymeric & Ceramic), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The membrane filtration market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025. The rapidly growing dairy industry, stringent regulations for water safety & filtration, and rising demand for premium alcoholic drinks products are some factors driving the growth in the membrane filtration market.

Ceramics are estimated to witness the fastest growth in the membrane filtration market in 2018

By membrane material, the membrane filtration market is segmented into polymeric and ceramic. The ceramic segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to its high resistance to extreme temperature conditions and chemicals. Due to properties such as extremely high chemical and physical stability, long lifespan, and effective separation, the ceramic membrane is utilized majorly in the water processing industry. Further, these membranes are used in the food & beverage industry for several applications such as clarification of juice & beer, dewatering of products, sterilization of milk and whey, the concentration of juices, and desalination of whey.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=68840418

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the membrane filtration market, in terms of value, in 2018

The large demand for sustainable filtration technology from water processing & food & beverage industries create a huge demand for membrane filtration in the Asia Pacific region with China being the largest and India being the fastest growing market. The increase in the demand for dairy products, government support for membrane filtration technology in water purification, the growth in the purchasing power of the middle-class group for quality products, and the rise in consumption of functional food are some of the important factors that are projected to drive the demand for membrane filtration technology in this region.

Key Questions addressed by the report

What are the growth opportunities in the membrane filtration market?

What are the major and disrupting technologies used in membrane filtration?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics?

What are some of the major challenges and restraints that the industry faces?

Which are the key players operating in the market and what initiatives have they undertaken over the past few years?

Make an Inquiry:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=68840418

The key players profiled in the membrane filtration market include DowDuPont (US), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Pall Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Koch Membrane Systems Inc (US), Veolia (France), SPX Flow, Inc. (US), Prominent GmbH (Germany), Pentair Plc. (US), and Porvair Filtration Group (UK). These companies are focusing on strategies such as new product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.