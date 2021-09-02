Two Brothers Organic Farms Launches Daily Diabetes Powder In Collaboration With Luke Coutinho

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Diabetes is a major issue found in the Indian population, especially after the masses hit a certain age. Therefore, it is crucial to be well aware of the shortcomings and work on treating the issue from the core before it creates even more problems for the health of the affected person’s body. Since the pandemic hit the globe, it has become extremely crucial to take care of our overall well-being.

Two Brothers Organic Farms believes in taking up a holistic approach in everything that they do. Therefore, their launch of daily diabetes powder made using a formula including natural ingredients, in collaboration with Luke Coutinho, world-renowned holistic lifestyle coach, along with his team. Luke Coutinho is an award-winning and globally famous Holistic Lifestyle coach, who specializes in the field of Lifestyle and Integrative Medicine. The premix is prepared using organic and traditional methods that Two Brothers Organic Farms follows wholeheartedly. The collaboration is termed as “Food growers X Care providers”.

The powder is made by grinding and roasting a mix of traditional Indian herbs and spices, which help to reduce blood glucose. The premix also contains traditional Indian spices and berries that can help treat diabetes and prediabetes. The delicious taste of the powder comprises a mix of bitter, sour and spicy flavours. This is due to the taste of methi, ginger and amla. Apart from treating diabetes, the powder also helps to improve glycaemic control and decreases insulin resistance. It also aids to treat cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and other potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

“Each ingredient in this formulation has scientifically documented benefits on insulin insensitivity, inflammation, low immunity, cholesterol levels and associated nerve and kidney damage. This carefully formulated powder is highly bioavailable, bioactive, and all the ingredients work synergistically with each other,” said Luke Coutinho’s team.

The plant based spice-herb-berry mix is prepared using ingredients such as fenugreek (methi powder), turmeric, ginger powder, black pepper powder, amla powder and cinnamon powder. The carefully formulated powder is bioavailable and bioactive which can be consumed anytime during the day, however the best day being early in the morning. The power could also be improved kidney health and can also help in lowering the risk of diabetic nephropathy.

Two Brothers India Shop, which has previously launched many other superfoods such as Moringa Powder, Immunity Boosting Powder, etc. has time and again proved its efficiency in improving the well-being of people in a holistic and organic manner. The organization also encourages people to adopt a healthy lifestyle while consuming the premix, for enhanced results— waking up early, pursuing a daily fitness routine, managing stress and eating a balanced diet being the major components.

About Two Brothers Organic Farms – “AMOREARTH”

Two Brothers Organic Farm was founded by Satyajit and Ajinka Hange, who wanted to spread the benefits of organic farming across the globe. The brothers spent a decade in the corporate world and soon started following their passion for organic farming. TBOF was established in 2004 for the love of organic food and farming. The venture is based in a village Bhodani near Pune, Maharashtra. The objective of the venture is to eliminate the use of harmful growth hormones, chemicals, and pesticides to produce organic food items and promote sustainable living for which over 9,000 farmers have been trained.

The extension of TBOF and its services is introduced under the brand name, Amorearth which is an online platform that sells organic food items such as Jaggery, Honey, Desi Ghee, Lemon Pickle, and Squash among other naturally produced, immunity-boosting products. The online portal sells lab-grown and certified organic products to help its customers follow a healthy and organic lifestyle. They have also tied up with many environment enthusiasts to build a community that talks all about organic living.

