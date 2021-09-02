Flow Chemistry Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Flow Chemistry Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Flow Chemistry Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2025, exhibiting a 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising penetration of this technology in pharmaceutical products is likely to drive demand over the forecast period. The technology demand is driven by growing demand for environmental friendly processes in comparison with batch manufacturing processes.

The technology provides favorable properties such as controlled environment, reduced reaction steps, low maintenance and less space occupancy. The ability of the technology to bring down production costs is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Extensive research and significant advancements such as 3D printing, microwave irradiation, photochemistry, and gas-based processes coupled with usage of flow chemistry is likely to further augment penetration in industry applications.

The lack of regulations over usage of continuous reactors in the market is expected to aid the adoption of flow chemistry technology. High R&D cost and high capital associated with technology is likely to act as a restraint over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market by accounting over 30% of revenue share in 2015. Technology advancements and established chemical industry in the region is expected to drive the demand in this region. Rising petrochemical investment is also expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Asia Pacific was the second largest regional market in 2015. Rising demand for generic drugs is likely to boost the pharmaceutical industry, which will propel the demand for flow chemistry. China is the largest producer of pharmaceuticals in this region is expected to provide large opportunities over the forecast period.

