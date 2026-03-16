Where Business Happens: IJK Marks Its 30th Edition as a Practical Hub for Jewellery Sourcing and Trade

KOBE, Japan, 2026-03-16 — /EPR Network/ — As International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) marks its 30th edition, the event continues to set new standards well beyond a traditional exhibition. IJK 2026, one of Japan’s largest jewellery trade shows, stands out as a practical business platform where jewellery professionals can source products, negotiate deals directly, and gain top-notch market insights, all within three focused days. Uniting a remarkable spectrum of exhibitors and product categories, IJK creates a vibrant environment that encourages efficient decision-making and fosters valuable business connections.

IJK 2026 reinforces its reputation as a top destination for practical business solutions. Attendees gain exclusive access to over 890,000 pieces of jewellery products, from finished pieces to essential materials, loose stones, and tools, all under one roof. This comprehensive approach empowers visitors to address multiple business needs efficiently throughout the event.

A Trade Show Designed for Real Business and Immediate Sourcing

One of IJK’s greatest strengths is its business-driven format, allowing buyers to transition seamlessly from product discovery to direct negotiations. Whether you’re interested in finished jewellery, loose stones, materials, components, or related solutions, the show enables you to compare options, discuss business terms, and forge new partnerships right on the show floor.

For professionals who demand efficient sourcing and tangible results, IJK delivers a focused, productive, and engaging experience.

Broad Product Diversity Supported by Domestic and International Suppliers

IJK welcomes exhibitors from across Japan and key international markets, fostering a dynamic sourcing environment that meets today’s industry demands. This diverse mix offers access to a wide variety of styles, price points, and production capabilities. From trend-forward collections to trusted core items and OEM or ODM opportunities, the marketplace nurtures both established retail growth and new avenues for market expansion.

A Platform to Capture Current Trends and Future Market Direction

With three decades of leadership, IJK consistently adapts to the evolving global jewellery landscape. At IJK 2026, attendees will gain exclusive insights into changing design trends, material innovations, and merchandising strategies aligned with current market needs.

Beyond the products on display, the event serves as a rich source of expertise for shaping future business strategies, making it an invaluable destination for both seasoned wholesalers and emerging designers.

Kobe: An International Setting Conducive to Business Exchange

Hosted in Kobe, a beautiful international port city with deep historical ties to jewellery and pearl culture, IJK benefits from a location that naturally supports global networking. The city’s accessibility and prestigious professional atmosphere provide an ideal backdrop for focused meetings and long-term partnership building.

Celebrating its 30th edition, IJK not only reflects on a remarkable legacy but reinforces its role as a forward-looking catalyst for industry growth. For professionals seeking premier sourcing opportunities, market insight, and meaningful connections, IJK 2026 offers three days of concentrated value.

For more information and to secure your participation in this landmark event, please visit: https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-mar&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site.