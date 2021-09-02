Single-cell Analysis Market Growing at a CAGR of 15.1% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The Growth in Single-cell Analysis Market is mainly driven by factors such as technological advancements in single-cell analysis products coupled with increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing focus on personalized medicine, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Based on products, segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables accounted for the largest share of 67.4% of the single cell analysis market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products compared to instruments, which are considered a one-time investment. The wide applications of consumables in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are also expected to drive market growth.

Based on applications, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into research and medical applications. The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of single-cell analysis in cancer research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171955254

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the market in 2020.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in this region, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing government initiatives.

The prominent players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), 10X Genomics (US), and Corning Incorporated (US).

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of a wide range of devices, medical supplies, diagnostic products, and laboratory equipment. The company’s products are used by healthcare institutions, life science companies, clinical laboratories, and the pharmaceutical industry. BD has three major business segments, namely, BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Life Sciences segment is further categorized as Preanalytical Systems, Diagnostic Systems, and Biosciences. The company provides single-cell analysis products through the Biosciences segment.

Recent Developments;

In March 2021, Beckman Coulter (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) launched the CytoFLEX SRT Benchtop Sorter that features expanded laser and color options for use in labs of all sizes.

In March 2020, Fluidigm Corporation (US) opened a new Center of Excellence (CoE) for Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC) in Singapore, together with the Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), part of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research..

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171955254