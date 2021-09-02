Leading Players in Feminine Hygiene Products Market

The global feminine hygiene products market size is projected to grow from USD 20.9 billion in 2020 to USD 27.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The growth can be attributed to the increasing female population and rapid urbanization.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2019. The countries considered for study in the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market include China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and awareness about menstrual hygiene management are driving the feminine hygiene products market in this region. Recently, the Indian government announced plans to invest USD 160 million in the Suvidha initiative, a scheme to ensure proper access to sanitary napkins in rural areas of the country. The government plans to provide biodegradable sanitary napkins to the masses at the cost of USD0.00014 through this scheme. The government plans to involve high net worth individuals (HNIs) and corporates to assist in distributing sanitary napkins to underprivileged women across the country. These developments will further boost the demand for feminine hygiene products.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

Johnson & Johnson (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (Sweden), Kao Corporation (Japan), Daio Paper Corporation (Japan), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Ontex (Belgium), Hengan International Group Company Ltd. (China), and Drylock Technologies (Belgium) are some of the leading players operating in the feminine hygiene products market. These players have adopted the strategies of acquisitions, expansion, and product launches to enhance their position in the market.

Procter & Gamble, in February 2019 acquired This is L., a period care startup that manufactures organic pads and tampons. Procter & Gamble operates in more than 180 countries, with manufacturing sites present in 70 countries across the globe. The company is a global market leader in the feminine care category, accounting for a market share of 25% of the global feminine care market.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of family care, baby and childcare, adult and feminine care, personal care, and professional products. The company’s feminine hygiene products are sold under several well-known brands, such as Kotex, Intimus, and Camelia. Kimberly-Clark not only produces essential hygiene products but also encourages and supports open dialogs to banish bladder leak insecurities. The company is also involved in several social programs. Kimberly-Clark Corporation, in October 2020 acquired Softex Indonesia to accelerate growth in the personal care business segment across Southeast Asia.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Feminine Hygiene Products Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.