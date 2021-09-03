Non-meat Ingredients Market Sale Is Expected To Register Over 3% Growth By 2028, Says Fact.MR Report

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, ( leading business and competitive intelligence provider), analyzing how Non-meat Ingredient Market sales will grow During 2018 to 2028

Market Overview :-

While the demand for processed meat has up-scaled in the recent past, it has translated into the demand surge of several other associated products that completes this supply chain.

Non-meat ingredients is one such go-along product that are used in meat processing. The global non-meat ingredients market has been growing at a low single digit growth, while the market in developing countries are registering a higher growth.

However, the growth in demand for non-meat ingredients in the developing countries has been outpacing that of their developed counterparts, which is due to surge in the disposable income.

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest non-meat ingredient revenues

Asia-Pacific owing to its large population, has been the largest revenue generator in the non-meat ingredients market.

The demand in Asia-Pacific has also been growing at the fastest pace, owing to the fast-paced growth in urbanization and protein based foods. It is projected that by the end of the forecast period,

Asia-Pacific will account for a lion’s share of the global non-meat ingredients market. Europe stands as the second largest market for non-meat ingredients.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Non-meat Ingredient Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Non-meat Ingredient industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Non-meat Ingredient Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Non-meat Ingredient manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Non-meat Ingredient Market are:

Some of the key providers of non-meat ingredients include E.I. du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group Plc, Associated British Foods Plc, Wiberg GmbH, Proliant non-meat Ingredients, Campus SRL, Wenda Ingredients,

Advanced Food Systems, Inc., Aliseia SRL, and Redbrook Ingredient Services Limited. It has been observed that the larger players such as Du Pont and Kerry Group are mostly focusing on product development and research and development, while some of the regional players are planning to expand geographically.

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Non-meat Ingredient market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Non-meat Ingredient market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Non-meat ingredients market thrives with the surge in demand for appealing meat products,

Meat products with additional attributes, such as unique sensory characteristics, attract more customers. This has escalated the demand for non-meat ingredients globally. Non-meat ingredients add color and texture to the meat products, thus making them more appealing, thus increasing their salability.

The up-scaled living standard of the population in the emerging countries have been acting as a catalyst for the processed meat products as well as non-meat ingredients.

The demand for meat products in forms such as fresh processed, raw-cooked, pre-cooked, raw fermented sausages, or cured and dried, have increased, thus passing on the benefits to the non-meat ingredients as well.

Non-meat Ingredient Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on Non-meat Ingredient reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on Non-meat Ingredient reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players Outlook of Non-meat Ingredient Market Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Non-meat Ingredient Market

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Non-meat Ingredient Market Non-meat Ingredient Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s Non-meat Ingredient market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify Non-meat Ingredient sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s Non-meat Ingredient market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify Non-meat Ingredient sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Non-meat Ingredient Consumption by demographics: The outlook of Non-meat Ingredient market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The outlook of Non-meat Ingredient market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on Non-meat Ingredient market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis of Non-meat Ingredient : Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments Non-meat Ingredient market Merger and acquisition activity: MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Non-meat Ingredient manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Non-meat Ingredient manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share Non-meat Ingredient demand by country: The report forecasts Non-meat Ingredient demand by country giving business leaders the Non-meat Ingredient insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

Binders generates highest revenues in the non-meat ingredients market

Non-meat ingredients can be broadly categorized as chemical substances, those having plant origin, and ones sourced from animals. The key chemical substances that are used as non-meat ingredients include salt, nitrite, ascorbic acid, phosphates, and chemical preservatives.

The non-meat ingredients sourced from plants includes isolated soy protein and wheat gluten. While, the non-meat ingredients of animal origin includes milk caseinate, gelatin etc.

The key types of non-meat ingredients include binders, extenders and fillers, coloring agents, flavoring agents, salts and preservatives, and others. Binders are the preferred non-meat ingredient, while the demand for coloring agents have been witnessing higher growth.

Beef dishes is the key meat type where non-meat ingredients are used. While the demand of non-meat ingredients has also been increasing in other meat dishes such as pork, goat, lamb, and poultry.

