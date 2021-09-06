Automotive And Aviation Industries Is Leveraging Huge Opportunities For Carbon Fiber Filament Market

Carbon Fiber Filament Market sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked – our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for Carbon Fiber Filament respective product.

Carbon fiber filament Market: Introduction

Carbon fiber filament may be defined as the combination of short fiber strands and specific printable materials. The carbon fiber filament offers various advantages that includes lighter in weight, good dimensional stability, high strength, stiffness etc.

These filaments are widely being used across various application industries including Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Construction and others. The global carbon fiber filament market is expected to foray ahead with a substantial CAGR over the forecast period, 2018-2028. The rise in demand for lighter-weight vehicles and aircraft is identified as one of the recent trends within the market.

Prominent players in the global carbon fiber filament market are colorFabb, MatterHackers, Teijin Carbon, SGL Group, Kureha Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. etc. The carbon fiber filament market is equipped with various global and local vendors.

Carbon fiber filament market: Regional Outlook

The global carbon fiber filament market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, South Asia and East Asia are estimated to account for majority of the global carbon fiber filament market share owing to well-established manufacturing industry.

In addition, increasing urbanization along with well-established automotive and construction industry also drive the carbon fiber filament market region. China is one of the key emerging markets for carbon fiber filament in the region.

Moreover, North America’s aviation industry is expected to create serious demand to the carbon fibers. Middle East & Africa and Latin America account for a substantial market share in terms of value in the carbon fiber filament market.

Growing application industries worldwide is providing huge growth prospectus to market over the forecast period

High demand for carbon fiber filaments from the automotive, construction, and aviation industries is leveraging huge adoption opportunities for the market. As per OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), Paris, the total cars and commercial vehicle production in 2016 were recorded to be around 72.1 million that further escalated up to 73.4 million in 2017.

The automotive industry in particular calls for high adoption of carbon fiber filament as these is widely used in automotive interiors and exteriors. In addition, according to the Institution of Civil Engineers, UK, a report “Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics” suggests that the global construction market is expected to reach US$ 8 trillion by the end of 2030.

Also, China, India, and United States will lead the industry by accounting for about 57% of the global construction industry growth. Hence, the growing construction industry also calls for the adoption of carbon fiber filaments as these are a good substitute to the steel filaments in fiber concrete.

Moreover, technological advancements, increasing demand from the end-user industries coupled with advantages offered by carbon fiber filaments are some of the facts driving the market growth over the forecast period. However, the market growth is restricted by several factors, such as the high cost of the carbon fiber filaments, lack of awareness in the underdeveloped regions, etc.

These filaments are widely being used across various application industries including Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Construction and others.

The global carbon fiber filament market is expected to foray ahead with a substantial CAGR over the forecast period, 2018-2028. The rise in demand for lighter-weight vehicles and aircraft is identified as one of the recent trends within the market.

Segmentation analysis of Carbon Fiber Filament Market

The global carbon fiber filament market is bifurcated into three major segments that are material, technology and application.

On the basis of material, the global carbon fiber filament market is divided into:

PLS

PETG

Nylon

ABS

On the basis of technology, the global carbon fiber filament market is divided into:

Filament winding

Lay-up

Injection molding

Pultrusion

Resin transfer

On the basis of application, the global carbon fiber filament market is divided into:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Construction

Sports and Leisure

Marine

Oil & Gas

Wind Energy

Based on region, the global carbon fiber filament market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

