Digital Signage Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Digital Signage Market is anticipated to reach USD 31.71 billion by 2025, expanding at a significant CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Digital signage is also termed as dynamic signage, is an advanced form of silver casting in which multimedia or video content is presented in public places for advertising or informational purposes. It mainly comprises a playback device or computer connected to a bright digital screen like plasma display or LCD. It is exclusively used in banks, schools, airports, office buildings, and others.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of digital signage market are the developing infrastructure in the emerging countries, acceptance of digital signage in the commercial sector, the rising use of enhanced technology in display sector, and the increasing demand for customized software and solutions. However, the growing trend of broadcast or online advertisement may restrain the overall market in the years to come. Digital signage market is segmented based on product type, component, technology, application, and region.

Request a Sample Copy of Digital Signage Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/digital-signage-market/request-sample

Digital Signage Type Outlook (USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Video walls

Video screens

Transparent LED screens

Digital posters

Kiosks

Other

Digital Signage Component Outlook (USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Hardware

Software

Service

Digital Signage Technology Outlook (USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

LCD

LED

Projection

Digital Signage Application Outlook (USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Retail

Corporate

Banking

Healthcare

Education

Transportation

Access Digital Signage Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/digital-signage-market

The key players of digital signage market are Samsung Electronics, Omnivex Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Winmate Communication, Inc., KeyWest Technology, Inc., LG Electronics, ADFlow Networks, and NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com