Feed Antioxidants Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Feed Antioxidants Market by Type Synthetic (BHT, BHA, Ethoxyquin, and Propyl Gallate) and Natural (Carotenoids, Tocopherols, Botanical Extracts, and Vitamins), Animal (Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Cattle, and Pets), Form, Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is estimated at USD 356 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 474 million by 2025. Factors such as a rise in demand for quality feed, improved technology for feed production, and an increase in the standardization of meat products stimulate the growth of the feed antioxidants market across the globe.

The dry segment for feed antioxidants is projected to account for the largest market share, by form

The dry segment in the feed antioxidants market is estimated to witness a higher demand among livestock farmers, as they are easy to mix with feed, store, and handle. Most feed antioxidant manufacturers in the market provide the dry form of products in the form of powders, granules, and beadlets, considering the demand from end users.

The powder segment for dry feed antioxidants is projected to account for the largest market share, by form

The powder form of feed antioxidants dominated the dry segment, thereby fuelling the overall feed antioxidants market growth. Powders are estimated to witness higher demand as they are convenient to coat over the feed. In addition, as the size of the powder form is consistent, it helps to be coated on the feed easily. Antioxidants such as carotenoids, ethoxyquin, BHT, BHA, and TBHQ are available in this form. These antioxidants are preferred as they are also easy to use in combination with other feed antioxidants.

The poultry segment is projected to account for the largest feed antioxidants market share, by animal

In poultry production, one of the major factors for feed is the cost; hence, reducing feed costs per bird is a priority. Poultry production must be efficient as feed has to be converted into meat and eggs. Feed costs can be reduced by adding feed additives such as enzymes and antioxidants, which increase digestibility and prevent the loss of nutrients, with the result that the poultry gains more nutritional value from the same amount of feed, thus boosting the overall growth of the feed antioxidants market. Companies such as Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Kemin provide feed antioxidants such as carotenoids, tocopherols, synthetic antioxidants, and citric acid, BHT, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and tocopheryl acetate for the poultry industry.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the feed antioxidants market in 2018. Asia Pacific, being the largest continent with a relatively fast economic development, is witnessing a rising demand for meat. Consequently, to produce quality meat, feed antioxidants are gaining importance and being incorporated to prevent spoilage and increase shelf-life.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the feed antioxidants market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), Perstorp (Sweden), Alltech (US), Caldic (Canada), Novus International (US), Chemical Fine Sciences (India), Oxiris Chemical (Spain), VDH ChemTech (India), Zhejiang Medicine (China), BTSA (Spain), Bertol Company (Czech Republic), FoodSafe Technologies (US), Videka Company (US), Lallemand Animal Nutrition (Canada), and Industrial Tecnica Pecuaria (Spain).