Face Wash and Cleanser Market Top Players, Consumer Product Adoption & Preferences, 2025

The global Face Wash and Cleanser Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global face wash and cleanser market is anticipated to reach USD 33.3 billion, by 2025. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during, 2019 to 2025, according to the latest report by Million insights. Growing demand for natural products and rising pollution levels are expected to give traction to the facewash and cleanser during, 2019 to 2025. Moreover, rising concerns for facial beauty, increasing pollution and growing skin diseases due to UV radiations are expected to give traction to this market.

Key Players:

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

L’Oreal

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company

Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Estee Lauder Company Ltd

The Proactiv Company Sàrl

Forest Essentials

Growth Drivers:

Rising concerns for facial beauty, increasing pollution and acquaintance with UV radiations is driving the demand for this market. Furthermore, maintaining the even skin tone and increasing the number of distribution channels is anticipated to propel the demand for the market. The rising adoption of public media platforms among the young generation, such as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, is expected to play an important role in the market growth. Moreover, rising product awareness, innovation, and services offered by the retailers are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of this market.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Drugstore

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into hypermarket & supermarket, specialty stores, drugstore, and online channels. In 2018, hypermarket & supermarket holds the highest revenue share of distribution channel, owing to increasing investments on retail stores and rising consumer serviceability.

The online channel is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. The market is gaining traction with the growing number of e-commerce websites such as Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra. Moreover, increasing numbers of smartphone and internet users are expected to support product sales and boost the demand for the distribution channel segment.

Regional Outlook:

Based on the region, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Central and South America. The Asia Pacific holds the largest market share and expected to retain the dominant position over the forecast period. This revenue growth is attributed to high growth opportunities in the developing countries, like Hong Kong India and China.

Moreover, rising demand for natural products, increasing pollution and cost-effective manufacturing in various countries are expected to drive growth further. The Middle East and Africa are predicted to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. High awareness of skin health and rising disposable income is expected to drive the demand for the region.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The face wash and cleanser market has been negatively impacted by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The declining sales of beauty & personal care products and the closure of various convenient and specialty stores are hampering the market growth. Furthermore, the demand for non-essential products such as face wash, lotions, cleanser, and skincare oils has drastically reduced over the past few months. Thus, impeding the market growth during the pandemic. However, as per the government guidelines, people need to wear face masks in public or during the work shifts, often for hours at a time. These practices can damage, and cause various skin problems, thus, expected to propel the demand for face wash and cleansing products in the forthcoming years.

