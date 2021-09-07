B2B Apparel Manufacturing Firm Fashinza announces first-ever fashion collaboration with an omni-channel retail solutions company Ace Turtle

Gurgaon, Haryana, India, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — India’s one of the only kind B2B fashion manufacturing company, Fashinza has announced a strategic partnership with India’s a leading omni-channel retail brand Ace Turtle by signing a definitive agreement. This association will make scaling easy, B2B outsourcing simple and streamlined for fashion and apparel brands. The partnership will help the two companies to deliver world-class solutions to the Indian market retailers, fashion designers and manufactures. Both firms tied-up to harness retail and sustainable fashion solutions to the retailers, fashion brands and manufacturers in India.

As a part of this deal, Fashinza is helping in execution of big volume orders, giving Ace Turtle access to production floor transparency & visibility through technology platform, quality assurance, merchandising, logistics & export support when dealing with suppliers from Bangladesh and other global supply bases, bringing the scope for Ace Turtle’s clients to scale at a quick pace in a hassle-free manner. In essence, Fashinza is helping Ace Turtle with end-to-end production from design to delivery. On the other hand, Ace Turtle will open a strategic opportunity for Fashinza to work with big brands like Lee and Wrangler as well as global suppliers, and is expected to extend a great business partnership.

Speaking on the partnership, Abhishek Sharma, COO and Co-Founder, Fashinza said “We are excited to partner with Ace Turtle. Fashinza will support ace turtle with end-to-end production, logistics, QA, and everything in between. We’ll make it easier for them to monitor and manage production with our AI-driven platform. At the same time, partnering with Ace Turtle will open new avenues for Fashinza.”

Adding to this tie-up, Jamil Ahmad, CBO and CO-Founder, Fashinza said “Our tech-first platform solves some of the toughest apparel supply chain challenges by helping brands to work with manufacturers with 100% transparency with real-time status of production floor. Through our partnership with Ace Turtle, and their omni-channel technology led platform we are sure that we will enable faster scaling of global brands, while jointly solving all demand as well as supply side challenges.”

Nitin Chhabra, CEO, Ace Turtle said “We are glad to be associated with Fashinza. Fashinza’s production management services will be accessible to ace turtle’s partner brands, enabling them to streamline and pace up their production while scaling. We are confident that our omnichannel platform Rubicon with its strong implementation capability and superior technology will play a stellar role in creating a sustainable and futuristic supply chain for fashion brands.”

Fashinza is on a mission to create sustainable and futuristic supply chains for fashion brands while improving the lives of workers. The platform provides an end-to-end online ordering for brands, complete production tracking from the factory floor, low MOQs, and fast but ethical production. It also helps brands to reduce wastage, inventory forecasting errors, and enables quick replenishment of bestsellers with a fast turnaround time.

About Fashinza: Founded in 2020 by Abhishek Sharma and Pawan Gupta and joined by Jamil Ahmad as one of the co-founders, Fashinza is a global B2B manufacturing marketplace with a mission to create sustainable and futuristic supply chains for fashion brands while improving the lives of millions of workers. The start-up provides absolute transparency in production through regular updates for brands on their AI-based platform. They handle everything from design to delivery for their partner brands while providing lowest MOQs in the industry and fast turnarounds. As of January 2021, they have 400 plus ethical partner factories across India, Bangladesh, China, and Sri Lanka. Fashinza works with brands across 10 countries like Forever21, Noon.com, Centrix Brands, Amaro, Clovia, and Bewakoof.com. Recently, Fashinza raised $20 million in a mix of equity and debt as part of Series A funding. The round was co-led by marquee existing investors Accel Partners and Elevation Capital along with Abu Dhabi’s DisruptAD, Stride Ventures, Alteria Capital, and Tradecred. The round also saw participation Anand S Ahuja (MD, Shahi Exports & Founder, Bhaane) and actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, both of whom are vocal supporters of sustainable fashion. For more information, please click on www.fashinza.com

About Ace Turtle: Ace turtle is a technology-driven platform company that drives Omnichannel commerce transformation for brands. Ace turtle, with its proprietary platform – Rubicon, integrates online and offline retail channels enhancing efficiency and scalability through omnichannel transformation by intelligent use of data. Rubicon is used by large Global Brands as a SAAS Platform and is also leveraged by ace turtle for its licensed Brands portfolio. ace turtle is backed by investors such as Singapore based Vertex Ventures, the venture arm of Temasek Holdings and CapitaLand, Asia’s leading mall owner and operator. For more information, please click on www.aceturtle.com