Board Infinity to hire 2,000 freshers, young professionals in 6 months

The startup is planning to hire freshers and young professionals in areas like technology, digital marketing, operations, sales, the company said in a statement.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —  Edtech and career exploration platform Board Infinity on Thursday said it is planning to hire 2,000 employees in the next six months and grow the paid learner base to 3 lakh by the end of 2022.

“Our programmes have 80 per cent success in the desired learning outcomes, this has impacted more than 20,000 careers. This year, we plan to focus on preparing job-ready candidates in fast-growing cities such as Malappuram, Nashik, Rajkot, Aurangabad, Trichy, Ludhiana, Vadodara. For this, we plan to hire 2,000 workforces in next 6 months,” Board Infinity Co-founder and CEO Sumesh Nair said.

The company is expecting to reach Rs 70 crore gross annual revenue by the end of this year, Nair added.
