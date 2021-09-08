Board Infinity to hire 2,000 freshers, young professionals in 6 months

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Edtech and career exploration platform Board Infinity on Thursday said it is planning to hire 2,000 employees in the next six months and grow the paid learner base to 3 lakh by the end of 2022.

The startup is planning to hire freshers and young professionals in areas like technology, digital marketing, operations, sales, the company said in a statement.

“Our programmes have 80 per cent success in the desired learning outcomes, this has impacted more than 20,000 careers. This year, we plan to focus on preparing job-ready candidates in fast-growing cities such as Malappuram, Nashik, Rajkot, Aurangabad, Trichy, Ludhiana, Vadodara. For this, we plan to hire 2,000 workforces in next 6 months,” Board Infinity Co-founder and CEO Sumesh Nair said.

The company is expecting to reach Rs 70 crore gross annual revenue by the end of this year, Nair added.