Jennifer T. Conerly – Star Director of Indie Films with Penchant for Beautiful Music

NEW YORK, NY, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Jennifer T. Conerly, the star director on indie and horror films, is reaching new heights with serial entrepreneurship. With another hit documentary “The Long Suffer” in her kitty, she is also now the owner of a clothing website and music records company. Not only that, she has also released her new EP titled Skkyyy’s The Limit. Apart from it, she also sells luxurious clothing lines by global designers on her new website https://wealthyclothes.com/. A host of apparel such as jeans, T-Shirts, shirts, shoes, sneakers, purse, coats, sweaters and other clothing by some of the most well known names in the fashion designer industry can be found at the Wealthy Clothes website.

When Jennifer is not making films and selling designer clothes, she focuses on her record label. Her debut single Can I Get With You has created waves for her alter ego Skkyyy all across Europe. This film and music mogul has dipped her toes in new waters and has shown remarkable success. She also runs Skkyyy (https://skkyyymusic.com/home) – her music website, and Wild Records LLC (https://wildrecords.org/), her record label website that gives opportunities to up and coming artists and creates brand new, ecstatic and heart touching music.

“Jennifer T. Conerly is a highly exciting talent that comes once in an age. She is a successful filmmaker, an entrepreneur, an author, a singer and someone who gives opportunities to new artists at the same time giving them a ladder to unparalleled success. With an idol like Oprah Winfrey, she too dreams to not just be wildly successful in her profession but also inspire the next generation that anything is possible if you believe and take action. Chase excellence, and success will follow sooner or later. Believe, and you will receive has been Jennifer’s motto and has kept her on the path of grand achievement. You’ve seen The Long Suffer directed by her and produced by Falcon Films. Now also check out her music and clothing websites for more excellent stuff coming your way!”, said the manager of Jennifer Conerly.

About:

Media Contact:

Clothes – https://wealthyclothes.com/

Record Label – https://wildrecords.org/

Music – https://skkyyymusic.com/home

Production Company Association – https://falconfilms.org/

Email Id – falconfilms@yahoo.com

