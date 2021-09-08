Homogeniser Machine

E Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — IKA Ultra-Turrax T-25 Disperser homogenizer performs a variety of applications such as wastewater samples, laboratory reactors, dispersion under vacuum/pressure.

Homogenizer machines provide a number of benefits within a wide variety of industries. Whether used by a multi-million dollar dairy producer or a local boutique cosmetic company or countless types of businesses in between, homogenizers offer advantages that guarantee superior products no matter the application; when the stakes are especially high, they even help save lives. Just consider the pharmaceutical industry, where homogenizers are vital to the production of drugs tasked with maintaining or improving quality of life. In these instances, the value of a homogenizer machine can literally be the difference between life and death. Take a look at three ways homogenizers are used within the pharmaceutical industry:

To Maximize Stability

All homogenizers reduce particle size so that the elements of a substance can be more easily and more thoroughly mixed. In the pharmaceutical world, being able to break apart one part of a drug and completely meld it with another part is especially important because it increases the reliability of potency that good medicines should always deliver. Indeed, a stable (i.e., “invariable”) drug, when liquid, is often an emulsion in which two immiscible fluids have been forcibly combined in some way; they can also be dispersions of small, solid particles that have been mixed with a liquid. Shaking or stirring substances can produce brief periods of either type of mixture, but a homogenizer machine is the best way to effectuate an amalgamation that doesn’t eventually revert to the original states of the individual components. This is particularly significant as it allows manufacturers to guarantee the effectiveness of a drug’s impact while improving taste, appearance and viscosity along the way.

To Enhance Bioavailability

Stable drugs are able to provide greater bioavailability of their active ingredients. Their small particles allow a body to absorb a drug more quickly and more easily, thus enabling the drug to work more effectively overall.

To Extend Shelf Life

A homogenizer machine is vital for extending a product’s shelf life. As mentioned above, many energy sources can generate transitory fusion, but homogenizers so firmly reduce the size of and then bond components that any resulting pharmaceutical products they help produce last longer than those made via other mixing methods.