Migrate to canada from dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Ace migrations can help thousands of individuals with their migration needs. We are ICCRC, and MARA Registered Immigration Consultants for Canada and Australia.

The Permanent Residency (PR) granted to qualifying candidates is valid for 5 Years. In the longer run, candidates can avail of citizenship options and be Canadian citizens. Canada is the second-largest country in the world and a nation of great ethnic and cultural diversity. People moving with family and kids are receiving benefits like child care allowances, unemployment benefits, etc. Also, thousands of individuals apply every year to visit Canada for a short stay to explore.  Canada has got a competitive and high standard of education provided to all and has been concluded in many surveys done by various NGO’s and other authorities.

The migration process to Canada has been divided into various streams and categories, including:

  • Federal Skilled Worker Program
  • Federal Skilled Trade Program
  • Business/Investor Program and so on.

The eligibility of almost all programs is based on the following factors:

  • Age
  • Education
  • Work Experience
  • Language Ability
  • Other Factors (Relatives, Spouse Language, Education & Experience in Canada, and so on.)

Ace Migration Services DMCC is the best immigration and visa consultant that assists and helps you in fulfilling all the requirements of a particular visa. We ensure that all steps are undertaken so that your dream of Canada Immigration comes true.

Our professional team will consult with each client to understand their needs and interests and provide customized solutions and representation within the legal framework of immigration to reach those personalized goals

