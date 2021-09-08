Brooklyn Orthodontics Offers Invisalign Treatment

Brooklyn, New York, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Brooklyn Orthodontics is pleased to announce they offer Invisalign treatment to help their patients achieve the straighter, beautiful smile they deserve. This discrete treatment option allows individuals to transform their smiles without the appearance of traditional metal braces.

The professional team at Brooklyn Orthodontics begins treatment with a thorough evaluation of each patient’s health. Once they determine whether a patient is a candidate for Invisalign treatment, they start the process of providing clear aligner trays that will help patients straighten their teeth. Patients wear each aligner for two weeks, progressively moving toward favorable results. This treatment option causes less pain and discomfort and allows patients to continue their daily lives with less hassle.

Invisalign is an effective orthodontic treatment that helps individuals improve their smiles. The removable aligners allow patients to take better care of their teeth and eat what they want throughout treatment. It’s an excellent alternative for adults and younger individuals who wish to avoid the look of traditional metal braces.

Anyone interested in learning about Invisalign treatment can find out more by visiting the Brooklyn Orthodontics website or by calling 1-718-333-5898.

About Brooklyn Orthodontics: Brooklyn Orthodontics specializes in orthodontic treatment to help patients achieve the healthy, beautiful smiles they deserve. In addition to Invisalign, the dental team offers dentofacial orthopedics, sleep apnea treatment, sports guards, traditional braces, and more. They work closely with their patients to choose the most effective treatment plan to achieve their goals.

