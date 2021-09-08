Chlor-Alkali Market worth 102.60 Billion USD by 2021

The global chlor-alkali market is estimated to reach USD 102.60 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 5.4% between 2016 and 2021. The market is driven by increasing demand for chlor-alkali products in the emerging markets and high demand from various application industries such as organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, pulp & paper, and water treatment. Three products, namely, chlorine, caustic soda, and soda ash characterize the chlor-alkali market.

Caustic soda has a wide range of applications in different end-use industries such as alumina refining, organic & inorganic chemicals, soaps & detergents, water treatment, and food and pulp & paper. Major challenges for the global caustic soda manufacturers include the high-energy costs and stringent environmental regulations. In India, there are high input costs, which make the local industry less competitive. However, there have been changes in the policies and it is expected that there will be positive outcome for the local caustic soda industry of India. The improving manufacturing industry globally will help increase the caustic soda demand in chemical and alumina applications. Soaps and detergents application, especially in India will drive the caustic soda market in the region.

EDC/PVC, food and pulp & paper, and glass are the largest applications of chlorine, caustic soda, and soda ash, respectively. These applications are the driving the overall chlor-alkali market. Among all the applications isocyanates, textiles, and glass are the fastest-growing applications for chlorine, caustic soda, and soda ash, respectively. The high demand of isocynates in manufacturing polyurethane plastics, pains, varnishes, and elastomers is driving the market for chlorine. Growing population, improving living standard, and increasing disposable income is driving the textile and glass industries, providing an impetus to caustic soda and soda ash markets.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for chlor-alkali products. The region is projected to register the highest growth rate, both in terms of value and volume, owing to high demand from emerging countries of the region. China is the largest chlor-alkali market globally with the highest demand. The region also drives the market owing to the presence of emerging markets, availability of raw materials, and lower labor costs.

The key companies profiled in this market research report are Olin Corporation (U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), Tata Chemicals Limited (India), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.), Axiall Corporation (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Formosa Plastic Corporation (Taiwan), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (Korea), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Nirma Limited (India), and Tronox (U.S.).

Solavy was very active in expanding its global footprint by expanding its facilities in the U.S. and Thailand. In Thailand, the company has Asia’s largest sodium bicarbonate plant. Solvay also expanded its Wyoming facility in the U.S. for soda ash. The expansion is expected to increase the manufacturing capacity of the plant by 150 kilotons to meet the growing demand from its U.S. export markets.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the chlor-alkali market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products & services, key strategies, investments & expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and recent developments associated with the market.

