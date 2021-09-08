Options Residential Inc. Offers Residential Rehab Services

Burnsville, Minnesota, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Options Residential Inc. is pleased to announce they offer residential rehab services to help individuals live an independent lifestyle. Whether individuals are suffering from addiction, a disability, or mental illness, they can get the assistance they need to live an independent life in the future.

The professional staff at Options Residential Inc. believe individuals can build the life they want when they feel confident and capable. They work closely with each of their residents to help them achieve this mindset, giving them the tools and resources they need to build an enjoyable life. Their team helps residents set goals for their lives and help them work toward those goals with the support they need. Residents learn to live independently and better manage their lives.

Options Residential Inc. provides customized residential living services to help them get back on their feet. Residents work through their addiction, disability, or mental health issues while living in an apartment at the facility where they have access to the care and support they require. Once they are confident they can live independently, the team at Options Residential is available to help 24/7 if they encounter issues while living independently.

Anyone interested in learning about the residential rehab services can find out more by visiting the Options Residential Inc. website or by calling 1-952-564-3030.

About Options Residential: Options Residential Inc. is a full-service residential rehab facility offering customized apartments to help individuals live independently. Their staff works closely with each resident to give them the assistance and support they need to live a better quality of life. Support services extend beyond their residential services.

Company: Options Residential Inc.

Address: 14750 Lac Lavon Drive

City: Burnsville

State: MN

Zip code: 55306

Telephone number: 1-952-564-3030

Fax number: 1-952-217-5677