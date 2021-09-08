Why are Stakeholders Eyeing Germany for Polyaspartic Coatings

The global polyaspartic coatings market is in the recovery phase with the construction and transportation sectors gaining momentum again after initial shocks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While manufacturers are gaining momentum again, high requirement for water-based polyaspartic coatings is significantly surging demand from key end-use industries such as power generation, construction, and transportation.

The latest report on the polyaspartic coatings market published by Fact.MR provides a thorough analysis of the post-pandemic market, demand-supply patterns, and key factors around the globe during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to the report, the focus of stakeholders will be North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, with the U.S. China, Japan, India, and the United Kingdom in the limelight. Overall, the market outlook will remain positive and progressive, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 5.5% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High demand for water-based coatings to fuel sales of manufacturers

Requirement from construction and transportation sectors to drive growth of suppliers

The United States to lead in the world’s largest polyaspartic coatings market – North America

Germany to exhibit hegemony in the world’s second-largest polyaspartic coatings industry – Europe

China to emerge dominant in the world’s fastest-growing polyaspartic coatings market – Asia Pacific

Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and India are few other countries to emerge lucrative market during the forecast period

Segmentation by Category

End-use Industry

Construction

Transportation

Power Generation

Other End Uses

Technology

Water

Solvents

Powder

Demand for Polyaspartic Coatings Rising from Construction Industry

Polyaspartic coatings are extensively used in floor & roof coatings, concrete repair, interior & exterior architecture, and others in the construction industry. While the construction industry got battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s getting back on track with an increase in the number of residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

According to a report published by the Government of the United Kingdom, the global construction industry holds considerable growth opportunities and is expected to grow by 70% through 2025. As stated in a report published by Invest India, Indian real estate attracted US$ 5 billion institutional investments in 2020, and the construction industry in the country contributes 9% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

