mHealth Solutions Market worth $213.6 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “mHealth Solutions Market by Connected Devices (Glucose & Blood Pressure Monitor, Peak Flow Meter, Pulse Oximeter), Apps (Weight Loss, Women Health, Diabetes Management, Mental Health), Services (Remote Monitoring, Consultation) – Global Forecast to 2025″,is projected to reach USD 213.6 billion by 2025 from USD 50.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 33.3 % during the forecast period. The growing adoption of smartphones, increasing penetration of 3G/4G networks, rising focus on cost containment in healthcare delivery, and the increasing demand for home healthcare services are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The mHealth apps segment accounted for the largest share of the mHealth solutions market in 2019

Based on product and service, the mHealth apps segment accounted for the largest share of the mHealth solutions market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing penetration of smartphones and healthcare apps and the rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases across the globe (coupled with the effective utilization of apps in chronic disease management).

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share of the mHealth solutions market in 2019

Based on region , the mHealth solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is due to the increasing penetration of smartphones, rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle disorders, increasing healthcare costs, increasing demand for better healthcare services, government initiatives to promote digital health, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks, and the rising awareness of self-health management.

The prominent players in this market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Apple, Inc. (US), AirStrip Technologies (US), AliveCor, Inc. (US), Nike, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), AgaMatrix, Inc. (US), Withings S.A. (France), and iHealth Labs, Inc. (US).