The Best Celebrity Astrologer Award Won by Ankit Sharma -Brand Impact Right Choice Award 2021

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Pandit Ankit Sharma, a highly admired and veteran astrologer known for his expertise in the fields of astrology, healing, horoscope reading, and Vastu Shastra has been honored with the prestigious Brands Impact Right Choice Award 2021 (5th Edition) titled “Best Celebrity Astrologer of the Year” on August 25, 2021, at the Hotel Radisson Blue, Dwarka Sector 13, New Delhi. Brands Impact organizes the National Service Excellence Awards in India by the name of Right Choice Awards and was initiated in 2016.

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of Mandira Bedi as the chief guest. She is a popular Bollywood actress, model. Fashion designer, and TV presenter. The award was handed over to Pandit Ankit Sharma Ji by Ms. Mandira Bedi herself.

https://www.astrologerankitsharma.com/awards-achievements/best-celebrity-astrologer-of-the-year-brand-impacts-right-choice-award.html

Pandit Ankit Sharma is a famous astrologer with extremely extraordinary and authentic astrological skills that helps people not only in india but globally. His services are admired by people all across the globe. Pandit Ji has been providing his miraculous services to people for more than 2 decades and has achieved global fame through his glorious work for the people.

Pandit Ji extends his services for all the problems that a person faces in life like love, relationship, family, marriage, business, health, etc. He also provides services like palm reading, karmic healing, horoscopes, predictions, numerology, psychic reading, etc. His vast experience and knowledge make him a wonderful astrologer and an ace in providing people with the most effective and resolving solutions for the problems in their lives.

Pandit Sharma has a Jyotish Visharad, besides being a Gold Medalist in astrology, healing, and psychic reading. His immense knowledge and experience have led him to win several prestigious awards including the Shiromani Acharya Award, Saksham Award, Lal kitab Ratan, and so on. With the recent honor of being felicitated with Brand Impact Right Choice Awards, Pandit Sharma has managed to add another feather to his cap of acclaim and inspiration.

