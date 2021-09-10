Here’s What to Know About the Benefits of PRP Facial

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Improving how the skin looks require effective facial treatments. Although there are many skin care treatments, PRP facial has proved to be the best treatment. PRP facial benefits are many and will guarantee you smooth and younger-looking skin. To help you understand better, let’s discuss several PRP facial benefits.

What is PRP (platelet-rich plasma) Facial

Also known as the vampire facial, PRP facial is a skin rejuvenation treatment that helps to improve how the skin looks by making it smooth and glowing. It utilizes the body’s healing power to make the skin soft and hydrated. It is also called vampire facial due to the drawing of the patient’s blood to extract platelet-rich plasma.

The blood has several components, each with its own responsibility. Red blood cells help carry oxygenated blood throughout the body, white blood cells help protect the body against harmful pathogens, and plasma, which allows the body to heal. Plasma is made up of tiny cells called platelets, allowing the body to heal by clotting to prevent further bleeding from an injury.

How PRP Facial is Done

To perform a PRP facial, the doctor will start by drawing the patient’s blood and place the sample in a centrifuge machine to extract platelet-rich plasma. Once the platelet-rich plasma is removed, it is drawn again using a syringe to be injected into the patient’s particular areas of the skin. PRP facial benefits are many because many people always get this procedure done at med spas and cosmetic clinics.

Platelet-rich plasma has growth factors that help to regrow or regenerate cells wrecked by diseases and aging. Growth factors Aldo promote healing and also help new sales to generate. You don’t need surgery to get PRP facial benefits because it is a non-invasive facial and skin treatment.

PRP Facial Benefits

Improved Moisture Retention

The skin has to be strong and thick in order to protect the deeper layers of the skin from outside irritants. Retaining moisture also needs a strong skin barrier. Among the many PRP facial benefits is improving the skin’s moisture retention. It is achieved by reducing the appearance of pores, making it easier for the skin to absorb prescription medications for beauty purposes. Reducing the size of skin pores also helps to retain moisture.

Boosts Collagen Production

Collagen, which helps the skin look young and attractive, reduces dramatically when we turn 25 years old. As you age, production keeps on reducing at an alarming rate. Unless something is done, the skin will keep on aging and become dry and wrinkly. Since PRP facial uses injections, collagen starts to regenerate and heal the skin once the skin is penetrated. The body also starts to grow new collagen that is stronger and healthier.

Improves Skin Texture and Tone

PRP facial benefits also include enhancing the skin’s texture and tone. The procedure helps to improve surgical scars, acne scars, and stretch marks. The old skin will give way to the new skin, improving your skin dramatically. These are some of the PRP facial benefits that you stand to gain from this treatment.

