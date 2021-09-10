Outsourcing Bookkeeping Is The Way To Go In Today’s Times: Whiz Consulting

Taxes, United States, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting is a well-known accounting and bookkeeping firm that has announced innovative ways of providing bookkeeping services to clients. Keeping in view the changes in the industry due to the pandemic, Whiz Consulting researched and came up with unique solutions for businesses to survive in the market. The small, medium, and large enterprises in various industries like real estate, healthcare, and others, have been hit adversely by the pandemic. However, digitization has revolutionized the operations of these firms. Accounting and bookkeeping is one such activity that has undergone a complete change in recent times.

Revolutionizing with the latest advancements

The senior executive of Whiz Consulting states, “We view digitization as a tool that helps us in connecting with clients all over the world and offer them our specific services. By understanding the needs of a wide range of clients virtually, we have been introduced to a new spectrum of work.”

They have launched new and enhanced bookkeeping services of the latest software, including NetSuite, Quickbooks, Freshbooks, and other leading applications. Here are a few excerpts of an interview conducted with the senior executive at Whiz Consulting about these modifications.

What changes have you brought in your services?

Our staff realized that our clients were not easily able to adapt to the digital world. They were spending unnecessarily on applications that were not useful. We studied this behavior and curated modified bookkeeping solutions to avail suitable apps at nominal rates. Also, our staff will provide unlimited consultations and support till the client is satisfied.

What prompted you to change your ways of work?

The pandemic made us realize the efficacy and significance of digitization that we weren’t capturing efficiently before. When we conversed with business owners struggling to make ends meet, we ensured that our clients did not have to go through the same fate. That is why we launched customized packages to cater to their needs.

How do you think these changes will affect your clients?

We aim to make a positive impact on the operations of our clients. Our staff has been evolving and learning to streamline the bookkeeping processes of our clients.

What would you say about the changes in accounting and bookkeeping laws?

The concept of Work From Home has changed the scenario of payroll compliance altogether. We have increased the efficiency and security of our payroll outsourcing services to enable our clients to save their precious time and money.

Lastly, how do you see the future of bookkeeping in the market?

Bookkeeping is and always will remain an integral part of a business. However, with digitization on the rise, the need to maintain physical books will reduce, and cloud-based servers will take over. But the company must possess complete knowledge of software and skills to gain from these apps. That is why we are striving continuously to attain proficiency in innovation.

With these new additions to its other specializations, Whiz Consulting aims to make the process of bookkeeping convenient without intervening in other core activities. The continuous growth of a business can lead to sloppiness in maintaining books due to the voluminous data. Also, delays in payroll compliance can result in employee dissatisfaction and government penalties. The sources at Whiz Consulting state, “We keep ourselves acquainted with the advancements in the industry and trust on the competency of our staff to provide accurate payroll outsourcing and other bookkeeping services to our clients.”

