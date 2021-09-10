Get Crownline’s Best Home and Kitchen Appliances from Al Ain Showroom (New Branch) of National Store LLC

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline, UAE’s most famous supplier & distributor of home & kitchen appliances has announced that they have opened their new branch of National Store LLC at Al Ain Showroom with exclusive collections & a complete range of products!

Crownline was established in 2010 and since then has grown immensely to become one of the best kitchen & home appliance brands across the UAE. Crownline is the sole supplier & distributor of all kinds of Crownline’s home, kitchen & personal care products.

Their range of products includes small domestic appliances, health& beauty care, seasonal products, and home/office & outdoor cleaning products. All their products are known for their quality, elegance, reliability and have won several best design and quality awards!

When choosing the right home & kitchen appliances products for your home in UAE, the most vital factor to consider is efficiency; to which Crownline caters the most. They will make sure to include the best & most efficient products in their collection, which will help you decide the perfect kind of appliance to buy.

Crownline provides a world-class, innovative, and exclusive range of products that meet everyday needs. For more information, feel free to browse their product categories or contact them!

For more info, visit: http://www.crownline.ae/

Address: “Crownline” – Umm Ramool – Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: (+971) – 0553005992, 043535365

Sales Email: sales@crownline.ae

Product Support/Service: Tel: +971 4 34 17 152

Service Email: services@crownline.ae

About the Company



Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by dealing in a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettle, ice maker, infrared cooker, food processor, sandwich maker, and many more. These products value their money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support. Crownline has always been at the forefront in delivering products that improve the quality of life for customers.