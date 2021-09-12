Lucintel Forecasts Primary Cell Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7%-9%

According to the recent study the primary cell market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%-9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing cancer research and rapid growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in primary cell market by origin (hematopoietic cells, skin cells, gastrointestinal cells, liver cells, lung cells, renal cells, heart cells, skeletal & muscle cells, and other primary cells), type (human primary cells and animal primary cells), end user (life science research companies and research institutes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Human primary cell market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the primary cell market is segmented into human primary cells and animal primary cells. Lucintel forecasts that the human primary cells market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to high adoption of human primary cells in the development of novel cancer therapies.

“Within the primary cell market, the life science research companies segment is expected to remain the largest end user”

Based on end user, the life science research companies segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of primary cells in cell-based experiments and cancer research in life science research companies as well as the increasing number of R&D facilities.

“North America will dominate the primary cell market in near future”

North America is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period over the forecast period due to increasing number of players launching new human primary cells for research, expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and increasing prevalence of cancer in the region.

Major players of primary cell market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Lonza, Cell Biologics, PromoCell, ZenBio, STEMCELL Technologies, AllCells, American Type Culture Collection, and Axol Biosciences are among the major primary cell providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.