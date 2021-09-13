Cool Roof Coating Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 6% CAGR through 2028

Fact.MR’s report titled Cool Roof Coating Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028,” offered in-depth analysis on key dynamics, including growth determinants, impediments, opportunities, and trends, which have significant impact on prospects of the cool roof coating market.

The Market survey of Cool Roof Coating offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Cool Roof Coating, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Cool Roof Coating Market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate of the Cool Roof Coating market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Cool Roof Coating during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

Segmentation

Key segments of the cool roof coating market have been identified and represented in the report systematically by using a taxonomy table.

The report splits the cool roof coating market primarily into 5 key segments, namely, roof type, material, technology, application, and region.

Low slope and steep slope are two key types of cool roof coating studied in the report. Based on technology, the cool roof coating market has been bifurcated into solvent-based cool roof coating and water-based cool roof coating.

To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the Cool Roof Coating Market

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Cool Roof Coating Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Cool Roof Coating market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.

Key Developments of Cool Roof Coating Market Players

The Sherwin Williams Company has introduced its “Kool Seal 7 Year Elastomeric Roof Coating”, which is 100% acrylic & reflective cool roof coating. This cool roof coating has the ability to contract and expand with the roof.

GAF’s recently introduced cool roof coating, called “United CoatingsTM,” is claimed by the company to provide incomparable long-term reflectivity for a broad range of roofing substrates. Low VOC content and water-based nature of this cool roof coating by GAF offers enhanced consistency and flexibility to roof surfaces.

“CERAM-A-STAR 1050”, a silicone-modified polyester cool roof coating system, introduced by Akzo Nobel is designed particularly for metal construction industry. This is also available in Akzo Nobel’s COOL CHEMISTRY Series, which acts as sustainable building material by reducing air conditioning costs, peak energy demand, and mitigates the urban heat island effect.

