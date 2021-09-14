Nashville Religion Communicators Learn about Young People’s Call to Serve

Nashville, TN, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The September meeting featured a discussion on how young people are called to faith. Key data was shared to answer questions such as: Are there struggles young people have regarding calls to serve that we need to address? And which key phrases, ideas, and concerns shape the way young people think about call?

Research was presented from a study among young people 14 to 20 years old who are already somewhat active in their faith tradition about their perspectives on hearing a call from God.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.