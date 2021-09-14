USOC Medical Offers A Wide Range Of GE Healthcare Products

Irvine, CA, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — USOC Medical is a prestigious provider of biomedical equipment services and repair solutions. They are based in the state of California, and offer a wide range of dependable biomedical equipment repair solutions to healthcare facilities, clinics, and medical companies of all types and sizes. This company is solely committed towards offer budget-friendly and high-quality solutions, which subsequently helped them to earn both the trust and loyalty of their clients. To effectively cater to the concerns of their clients, this company offers products belonging to leading brands, such as GE Healthcare.

GE Healthcare is renowned to be a leading medical technology and diagnostics innovator. Their devices are designed to help clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions with the help of intelligence devices. In addition to major GE equipment, USOC Medical also offers items like GE Patient Cables.

USOC Medical always puts emphasis on providing superior healthcare services and products, mostly Philips and GE, and fosters a climate where innovation, creativity, and continuous quality improvement are given a priority. Through them, people can easily purchase products coming under the GE Carescape network. It is among the most comprehensive, real-time patient-data networks present across the world today, and is meant to effectively integrate all patient-critical real-time data throughout an organization to support informed decision-making. Solution for GE MAC 5000 Repair and parts for both are additionally made available through USOC Medical. The MAC 5000 by GE essentially is a 15 lead, 12 channel system featuring a 10.4 inch (264 mm) diagonal display, active patient cable, battery operation, and late potential electrocardiography.

People across the United States can contact USOC Medical at 1-855-888-USOC. Any international customers, on the other hand, have to dial them at 1-949-243-9111.

