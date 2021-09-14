D.E.F.Y. Consulting Group Selected for the SCORE Fort Worth Masterclass 2021 Sponsored by Prosperity Bank

Ft. Worth, TX, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — The team at D.E.F.Y. Consulting Group has announced it was one of the small business’ selected to participate in the SCORE Fort Worth Masterclass 2021, sponsored by Prosperity Bank.

The 2021 Masterclass program is a six-week program, that meets bi-weekly, starting September 11, 2021. The program will cover various topics to help small businesses excel, including sales and marketing, HR, business credit and banking, and much more. Derric Hicks, Prosperity Bank, Vice President/CRA Commercial Lending Manager says, “… being a part of this program is near and dear to my heart. I love helping businesses in our local communities learn the tools necessary for success.”

“I’m super excited to have an opportunity to be part of a phenomenal program,” says Tonya Steel, CEO and Founder of

D.E.F.Y. Consulting Group. “All business owners need coaching and guidance to survive and thrive if they want to scale their business. I am excited that SCORE and Prosperity Bank, have partnered to provide invaluable training and resources to entrepreneurs right here in the community.”

About Score: SCORE is a national organization which was formed in 1964 as a resource partner of the Small Business Administration (SBA) whose mission is to help aspiring and existing businesses succeed. SCORE Fort Worth of Tarrant County has over 70 volunteers, and provides over 160 mentoring sessions per month. “Every person should have the support necessary to thrive as a small business owner” said Bob Siffermann, Chairman of SCORE Fort Worth.

About Prosperity Bank: A preferred lender of the SBA, Prosperity Bank, is a Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Prosperity Bank is proud to have helped small and medium-sized businesses in the communities they serve by approving over 10,000 SBA Payroll Protection Program loans totaling over $1 billion.

D.E.F.Y. Consulting Group, a home-based business with nationwide reach, provides solid and proven financial management solutions to help small business owners make informed financial decisions. They strive to educate and remove the fear from the complexities of math. You will not have to go at it alone, and your business will defy the odds. Business Survival Made Simple. Led by “The Financial Management Architect”, CEO and Founder, Tonya Steel, is a leading financial innovator who works with small businesses that desire fast results. By simplifying their financial management systems, Tonya can radically change a business’ survival while creating more time and money for her clients. They will have the business they’ve always dreamed of without having to be an accountant. (www.defyconsultinggroup.com)

Contact: Tonya Steel, CEO & Founder, DEFY Consulting Group, LLC.

Phone: (214) 702-6565

Email: Tonya@DEFYEveryday.com

