Dr. Leeds Offers Concierge Consulting Worldwide To Solve Healthcare Issues

Dr. Leeds has taken the concierge model of healthcare consulting to a new level, providing the best in medical concierge service.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — While you may be familiar with concierge hospitality services available at many five-star hotels, you may not have heard of concierge consulting services to help you to streamline your medical care.

Dr. Mark Leeds has applied his decades of experience in the healthcare industry as a concierge doctor, family physician and medical addiction treatment provider, as well as his problem-solving skills developed from extensive education and experience in mathematics and software engineering.

Dr. Leeds has taken the concierge model of healthcare consulting to a new level, providing the best in medical concierge service. The best in private concierge consulting for healthcare has arrived.

Are you struggling to find answers to your healthcare problems? Are your doctors not giving you time to ask important questions? Do their answers not make sense to you?

As a concierge consultant, Dr. Leeds, or an elite member of his team, will take the time to listen to all of your concerns. Dr. Leeds and his concierge consulting team will then work to resolve conflicts, issues, and misunderstandings created by a dysfunctional healthcare system.

You will be presented with multiple solutions, answers, and explanations. Dr. Leeds and his team will respect your intelligence and ability to make informed decisions when the information is finally delivered to you in a sensible and understandable manner.

You deserve concierge customer service in healthcare, just like you expect in other industries, such as hospitality, travel, and fine dining. You deserve the best in an expert private concierge physician as your concierge care consultant.

In addition to general advising on most healthcare issues, Dr. Leeds has focused his South Florida concierge practice in recent years on the medical treatment of opioid addiction, alcohol addiction, as well as other addictions in a private boutique medicine setting.

If you are concerned about what step to take next in getting help with overcoming an addiction, Dr. Leeds and his team can provide the answers you are looking for, just like he does for the patients in his Florida concierge medical practice.

Especially, in the addiction treatment industry, it is difficult to get a non-biased answer regarding your options. It is important to consider that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. And, there are often multiple solutions to an addiction problem.

Rather than having a rehab facility tell you what they want you to do, wouldn’t you rather have a full discussion about what options are available from an independent concierge consultant who will discuss all available treatments as well as the risks, benefits, and alternatives for each therapy?

While Dr. Leeds’s team is highly trained to provide the answers that you are looking for, if you act now, you may arrange for a session with Dr. Leeds as your private concierge medical consultant to personally handle your healthcare consulting needs.

Contact Dr. Leeds’s office now and arrange for your initial session and get started on getting a more clear view of the healthcare landscape and the options available to help you overcome your own healthcare challenges. If you are in Florida, you may also be interested in retaining Dr. Leeds as your personal and private concierge medicine physician.

Press & Media Contact:

Mark Leeds, D.O.

Dr. Leeds

3290 NE 33rd Street,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

United States

+1 954-776-6226

www.drleeds.com