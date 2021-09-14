‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan To Attend Wizard World Chicago, October 16

ROSEMONT, IL, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Sam Heughan, who has gained international acclaim for his starring role in the hit series “Outlander,” will attend Wizard World Chicago on Saturday, October 16, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Wizard World announced today. Heughan, who plays 18th-century Scottish warrior “Jamie Fraser” in the time-traveling drama-fantasy, will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops, conduct a ticketed Q&A panel and participate in a separate VIP-only event as part of a full day of activity.

Wizard World Chicago will mark the second appearance for Heughan at a Wizard World event; he headlined Wizard World New Orleans in January 2020.

In Chicago, fans will be able to select from a variety of packages to interact with Heughan, all of which also include VIP admission to the convention. The extremely limited Platinum Package includes a professional photo op, selfie, private meet-and-greet, personalized autograph, special concierge service and more. The Gold Package features an autograph and priority seating at the Q&A panel, while the Silver Package provides reserved seating at the panel. All packages and tickets will be available beginning Monday, September 13 at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT at http://wizd.me/Chicago until each category is filled.

The addition of Heughan supplements an already strong celebrity lineup previously announced: William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, “The Walking Dead”), Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter franchise, “All Creatures Great and Small”), James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel”), Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” “Supergirl”), Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” “Melrose Place”), Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk,” “King of Queens”) and Charles Martinet (“Mario Bros.” franchise) are among the celebrities scheduled to attend, October 15-17. Additional celebrities, creators and other attractions will be announced shortly.

Wizard World Chicago will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon, along with programming and entertainment stage schedules.

Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, cosplay, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Show hours are Friday, October 15, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, October 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Chicago is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 will also mark the final event under the Wizard World brand name. As previously announced, beginning in 2022, former Wizard World events held in Chicago as well as New Orleans, Portland, Cleveland, St. Louis and Philadelphia will be produced under the FAN EXPO name. Wizard World will continue to operate the Wizard World Vault and will be participating at all FAN EXPO events.

Tickets start at $39.99.

About Wizard World:

Wizard World Live produces comic, gaming, and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, cosplay, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests, and more. Each event features topical programming and entertainment with celebrity Q&A’s, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more.