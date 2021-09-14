Respiratory Care Devices Market – Outbreak of Infectious Diseases Affecting Respiratory System – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product (Therapeutic (Ventilator, Mask, PAP Device, Inhaler, Nebulizer), Monitoring (Pulse Oximeter, Capnograph), Diagnostic, Consumables), End-User (Hospital, Home Care), Indication – Global Forecast to 2025″, is expected to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2025 from USD 16.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of -12.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus globally, there is a sudden rise in the demand for respiratory care devices. Thus, the respiratory care devices market witnessed a CAGR of 261.1% between 2019 and 2020. In 2020, the respiratory care devices market reached USD 58.1 billion.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Respiratory Care Devices Market”

392 – Tables

47 – Figures

332 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=368

Overview of This Study:

This study involved four major activities for estimating the current size of the global respiratory care devices market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step focused on validating these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the sizes of segments and sub-segments.

Market Size Estimation:

The total size of the respiratory care devices market was arrived at after data triangulation from two different approaches, as mentioned below.

Market Size Estimation Approach to calculate the revenue of different players in the respiratory care devices market

The size of the global respiratory care devices market was obtained from annual reports, SEC filings, online publications, and extensive primary interviews. A percentage split was applied to arrive at the size of market segments. Further splits were applied to arrive at the size for each sub-segment. These percentage splits were validated by primary participants. The country-level market sizes obtained from the annual reports, SEC filings, online publications, and extensive primary interviews were added up to reach the total market size for regions. By adding up the market sizes for all the regions, the global respiratory care devices market was derived.

Approach to derive the market size and estimate market growth

The market size and market growth were estimated through primary interviews on a regional and global level. All responses were collated, and a weighted average was taken to derive a probabilistic estimate of the market size and growth rate.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=368

Respiratory Care Devices Market Dynamics

Drivers: Outbreak of infectious diseases affecting the respiratory system

Infectious respiratory diseases directly drive demand for respiratory care. COVID-19 is the most recent and significant of these diseases; the pandemic has resulted in a surge in demand for personal protection equipment and ventilators, among others. The demand for ventilators has also grown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in governmental and industrial support for driving the pace of manufacturing. This is indicative of the emphasis on respiratory care in the background of an outbreak; the market is expected to show a healthy growth rate, as a result.

Restrains: Unfavorable reimbursement scenario

Many patients rely on reimbursements to receive treatment. The diagnostic industry as a whole and respiratory care diagnostics, in particular, is presently facing the challenge of lack of reimbursements for various diagnostic tests. Reimbursement policies are dispersed in Europe and are available only for PAP devices and oral appliances in select countries (devices that are not covered by insurance have a low market share in the region). Also, the majority of countries in the Asian and RoW regions have negligible reimbursement coverage for respiratory care devices.

Hospitals are the largest end users of respiratory care devices

Based on end user, the respiratory care devices market is segmented into broadly categorized into three major end-user segments—hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care centers. In 2019, hospitals accounted for the largest market share. Growing public-private partnerships to improve access to healthcare services along with rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and improving access to healthcare services are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the respiratory care devices market for hospitals in emerging economies in the coming years.

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The respiratory market is divided into five regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at the country levels. North America held the largest share of the respiratory care devices market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to due to the presence of a large pool of respiratory patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, rising per capita income, growing middle-class population, and growing prevalence of tobacco smoking in this region. Also, APAC is becoming a medical tourism hub and is considered as one of the fastest-growing markets for medical procedures and devices. Low infrastructure and treatment costs and the availability of highly educated physicians have driven medical tourists to APAC countries, particularly India and China.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=368

Browse Related Reports:

Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type,Therapeutic (PAP (CPAP, APAP, BPAP) Facial Interfaces,Oral Appliances, Accessories), Diagnostic (PSG, Oximeter, Actigraphy Systems), End User (Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals, Home Care Settings) – Global Forecasts to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sleep-apnea-devices-market-719.html

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market by Route (Oral (Tablet), Pulmonary (Nebulizer), Injectable, Ocular (Liquid), Topical (Solid), Implantable (Active), Transmucosal), Application (Cancer, Diabetes), Patient Care Setting (Hospital)- COVID-19 Impact – Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/drug-delivery-technologies-market-1085.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/respiratory-care-devices.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/respiratory-care.asp