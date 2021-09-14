Livestock Grow Lights Market Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, September 14 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Livestock Grow Lights Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Livestock grow lights market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Livestock grow lights Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Livestock grow lights Market forecast.

The Livestock grow lights Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global livestock grow lights market size is projected to attain USD 10.4 billion by the end of 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Rising consumption of eggs, meat and the growing adoption of smart technologies is projected to surge the market growth. Moreover, the growth of domestic mammals in countries such as China, Brazil and India is increasing the need for livestock farming. These attributes are projected to increase the demand for the grow lights in the next few years.

Growing number of supportive initiatives by the government authorities across the U.S. and India is helping to improve animal production. Indian government is focusing on strengthening its production capacity, dairy industry through dairy development programs. Some of the programs include Dairy Processing &Infrastructure (DIDF), National dairy plan and Dairy Development Program (NPDD).

In addition, growing technological advancement is increasing the utility of products like automatic incubator which in turn is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the market. The automatic incubator involves gear motor operation with an appropriate speed that makes a good condition for egg hatching. LED lights enhance chick’s quality in the white layer and broiler eggs.

Some of the companies for Livestock grow lights market are:

OSRAM GmbH; Signify Holding; Big Dutchman (Germany); DeLaval Inc. (Sweden); HATO BV (Netherlands); CBM Lighting; Once Inc. (U.S.); and Fienhage Poultry-Solutions GmbH..

