Cannabis Corporate Training Relaunch at NACPT Pharma College

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — NACPT Pharma College, an award-winning career college in cannabis sector, has relaunched the cannabis corporate training programs with new features that will help many cannabis organizations and retail businesses train their employees under regulatory standards.

“We have been providing corporate training in the cannabis sector since year 2017” said Rathi Param, Dean of NACPT Pharma College, “and we have industry leaders working consistently on program updates that help cannabis businesses up skill their employees.”NACPT Pharma College will also provide a wide spectrum of cannabis corporate training certificates comprising Master Grower Practices, Quality Assurance for Cannabis, Head of Security, Responsible Person, EU-GMP, Process/System Related Validation among twenty other certificate training.

With affiliations of highly reputable organizations (Validation Techs Inc. and International Medical Cannabis Association (IMCA)), NACPT Pharma College provides Health Canada approved full-spectrum of analytical testing services for licensed producers, consulting services, Health Canada approved research and development (R&D) services for pharmaceutical, medical cannabis and NHP sectors. NACPT Pharma College is an industry-recognized leader in cannabis training and was the first cannabis post-secondary diploma program approved in Canada.

About Us

NACPT Pharma College, o/a North American College of Pharmaceutical Technology (NACPT) is a career college that operates as a PCC under PCC Act, 2005. Currently, NACPT Pharma College has two campuses located in the heart of Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario. NACPT is a leading career college in Canada that provides in-depth skill training in pharmaceutical, cannabis, business, technology and related fields in order to maximize the job and business opportunities within the target industries. For over ten years, NACPT has offered specialized in-depth skill training, graduate and post-graduate diploma programs in both the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. In addition, NACPT has been offering various cannabis skills training and business incubation programs since 2017. NACPT Pharma College is affiliated and partnered with many leading pharmaceuticals, cannabis, technology, IT and related companies with the intention of providing job placement within the industry-related sectors.

NACPT Pharma College won the Best Cultivation Educator Award from the Grow-Up Conference and Expo in which it was chosen amongst seven cannabis education providers including leading universities and colleges across North America.

Contact Us:

Sandra Dipic

Site Coordinator, NACPT Pharma College

9 – 5310 Finch Ave East, Toronto, ON M1S 5E8

201 – 25 Watline Ave, Mississauga, ON L4Z 2Z1

info@nacptpharmacollege.com

Inquiry: 416-412-7374 (Ext. 1)

Call / Text: 647-998-7374

https://www.nacptpharmacollege.com/cannabis-corporate-training/