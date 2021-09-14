Baby Food Packaging Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Baby Food Packaging Market is estimated to touch USD 81.31 billion by 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The demand for baby food products is expected to increase significantly owing to the rising number of working professionals. Further, the growing trend of the nuclear family in emerging countries such as China, Brazil, India, and others is positively affecting the growth of the market.

Among different products, rigid plastic occupied the largest market share, in 2018. The use of paperboard and glass is rising, which is expected to bolster the overall market growth. Liquid cartoons, on the other hand, is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of Baby Food Packaging Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-baby-food-packaging-market/request-sample

Among different applications, milk formula held the largest market share with nearly 50% of the share, in 2018. Growing demand for milk-based baby foods is driving this segment’s growth. However, the dried baby food market is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

North America was the leading region, in 2018 with a market share of nearly 40%. Europe and Asia Pacific followed the region in terms of market share. Increasing demand for baby foods from the United States is the primary factor attributing to the growth of this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to grow faster at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. Growing demand for baby foods from emerging countries such as India, China and Japan is supplementing the region’s growth.

Baby Food Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Metal

Glass

Rigid Plastic

Liquid Cartons

Paperboard Packaging

Others

Baby Food Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Dried Food

Prepared Food

Milk Formula

Others

Access Baby Food Packaging Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-baby-food-packaging-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The rigid plastic segment held the prominent market share in 2018, and this segment is estimated to hold its dominance over the forecast period.

The liquid cartoon segment is likely to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

North America occupied the largest market share in 2018 with nearly 40% of the share.

Among different applications, the milk segment is expected to hold the largest share by the end of the forecast period.

Leading players operating in the baby food packaging market are Pretium Packaging LLC, Tata Tinplate Company of India, Flexible Packaging Corp, Tetra Pak, Ball Corp, Bericap GmbH & Co. KG and others.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com