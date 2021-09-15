Premium quality Plates, Sheets, Coils manufacturer – Nova Steel

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Nova Steel Corporation is amongst the pioneers in the country when it comes to production of top quality plates, sheets and coils. Maintaining superior quality of all the products, right from procuring the raw materials, to delivering the finished product, is of utmost importance to us. We also venture into production of a wide range of other metal products like Round bars, Pipe fittings, fasteners, flanges, pipes and tubes.

Nova Steel Incorporation is a leading provider of Polished Sheets & Plates, Chequered Plates, Perforated Sheets Supplier, Hot Rolled Sheet & Plates, Galvanized Sheets & Plates. Only steel processing facilities, the petrochemical sector, fire insurance frameworks, material enterprises, transportation/shipment organisations, and so on are the industries we offer our superior range of Sheets, Plates, and Coils.

Our products are most recognised for their incredible features and properties that enable them to withstand extreme temperatures and the environment without harming them. In any case, if we’re talking about standards, these UNS S43100 Sheet, Plate, and Coil, while manufactured, adhere to both domestic and international standards.

Hardened steel sheets are a thin coating of hardened steel. Plates are made up of several layers of tempered steel. Plates are similar to sheets, except that they are thicker. Coils are essentially sheets that have been stacked on top of each other. All sheets, plates, and coils are designed and manufactured in accordance with IQS (International Quality Standards). Our Sheets, Plates, and Coils are precision-crafted from the highest-quality raw materials. In addition, we provide modified Sheets, Plates, Coils according to the clients prerequisite.

Sheets, Plates, Coils are widely used all over the world in different industries. Here are the top uses of Sheets, Plates, Coils –

Transporting materials: such as hot water, chemicals, oil, gas, and sulfur in various industries.

Automotive industry: air and water flow systems, and piping systems.

Sewerage systems: industrial water lines and water mains. Heating, ventilating and air-conditioning equipment.

Construction industries: structural applications and scaffolding.

Homes and buildings: supply and exhaust piping, water pipes and curtain rods.

Other metal products we manufacture,

Large Pipe Diameter Manufacturer

S355 Pipes Manufacturer

Duplex Steel Pipes Manufacturer

ST52 Pipes Manufacturer

Alloy Steel 4340 Pipe Manufacturer

Carbon Steel Pipes Manufacturer

Api 5l Pipes Manufacturer

Contact us!

Phone: +919819256446

E-mail: sales@novasteelcorporation.com

Website: https://novasteelcorporation.com/

Address: Off. NO.5, 1st Floor, 102 Narayan Bldg., Ardeshir Dadi Street, Near V.P. Road, Mumbai- 400004.