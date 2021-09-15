Launch of the Book, “Your First Startup” – Sparking Entrepreneurship- By Raman Bansal

Lucknow, India, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is happy to announce the launch of, “Your First Startup “, a book aimed at offering readers and entrepreneurs much-needed clarity on the basics of a startup, and the jargon and concepts that accompany entrepreneurism, such as Business Planning, Strategic Marketing, Sales, MVP, Fund Raising, Product-market Fit, Pre-Valuation, Valuation Methods, etc. The book has been authored by Raman Bansal, a qualified engineer, educator, startup enthusiast, and chronic dreamer having 20 years of professional experience.

Sometimes, the only thing an entrepreneurial engine need is a push in the right direction. It is a great business book for an entrepreneur as well as for young scholars that tells how you can find a great idea, how to lower the risk of starting a business, and how to get ideal co-founders for your business. It is one of the best business books for entrepreneurs and you must get your hands on it as soon as possible.

This book also offers the nudge needed to abandon procrastination and start acting, the author claims. The author Raman Bansal has also targeted all parents and students of schools & Colleges in his book so that students can learn how to convert his/her hobby into a commercial venture early in his/her life. That’s also the beauty of this book.

The book has been made available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, Google Play Books, and Amazon Kindle from September 15, 2021.