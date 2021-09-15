Sales Analysis Of Diving Helmet Market , Growth And Forecast Report Till 2028

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Diving Helmet gives estimations of the Size of Diving Helmet Market and the overall Diving Helmet Market share of key regional segments During Forecast 2018 to 2028

SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Diving Helmet Market: Overview

Diving helmets are huge and are placed on the head but it sits on the diver’s shoulders. In case of an untoward situation, the shoulder will bear the impact instead of the head and neck. Scuba divers use diving helmets during their expedition to experience the aquatic life under the sea.

Commercial divers regularly work on sites where lifting operations are being undertaken which can cause a head injury both on the surface and underwater. However, use of diving helmet protects the diver’s head while not hampering his vision and allowing the diver to see clearly underwater.

Diving Helmet Market Dynamics:

Navy is one of the key drivers of the diving helmets market across the world. Grounds men working with the Navy are trained to maintain the submarines and to undertake search operations under the sea for long periods of time.

This not only increases the demand for diving helmets but also aids in the expansion of the market. Underwater construction is another sector where high demand for the diving helmets has been observed.

In spite of all the protection offered by the diving helmet, divers are aware of the risks of venturing into the water which includes decompression sickness, hypothermia, and even drowning in the event of equipment failure. The workers who take up underwater welding are in danger of electric shock, while work on certain structures can cause an underwater explosion.

According to global CDC study 1989-1997, the corresponding annual death rate of 5 out of approximately 3,000 full-time underwater welders. It is the number one cause of death. Based on old fatality rates and new population statistics, approximately 11 welder-divers die every year. All these factors acts as a hindrance to the market of diving helmets.

use of diving helmet protects the diver’s head while not hampering his vision and allowing the diver to see clearly underwater.The diving helmet also has a provision for oxygen. Commercial divers undertake heavy-duty tasks including inland welding opportunities near rivers, lakes ponds, bridge inspections, water intake maintenance, marine salvage, ship maintenance, underwater construction and diver dredging operations.

Diving Helmet Segmentation:

Diving helmets are segmented on basis of weight and material. Diving helmets are used according to the mission being undertaken by the diver. These diving helmets are manufactured as per the market demand.

On the basis of weight:

Heavyweight helmets

Lightweight helmets

Sponge helmets

On the basis of gas flow:

Free flow variant

Demand flow variant

Mixed gas variant

On the basis of material:

Brass helmets

Copper helmets

Bronze helmets

On the basis of region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Diving Helmets Competitive Analysis:

In 2017, North America captured the highest market share of the professional diving equipment market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. It is predicted that the global diving helmet market will grow at a CAGR of more than 4.07% by 2025. The improvement in sales with the support of demand and global segmentation is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market.

The development in inland works has positively impacted the sales of diving helmets in small- and medium-sized companies and in big companies. Kirby Morgan is one of the major players in the manufacturing company which has made more market growth in diving helmets.

