ECMO Machine Market Growth – Industry Report 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report ECMO Machine Market is expected to reach USD 305.3 Million by 2021 from USD 247.2 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

A number of key players are competing against each other to expand their existing customer base. Getinge Group (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and LivaNova PLC (U.K.) are the top three players of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market. These players jointly accounted for a share of 65% to 70% of the total ECMO machine market in 2015.

A number of factors such as the growing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, rising adoption of ECMO as a bridge to heart & lung transplantation, growing number of ECMO centers, conferences and training programs to increase awareness, and technological advancements are the significant factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, the growing aging population and the number of people suffering from cardiopulmonary diseases in populous countries such as India and China are factors that are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for ECMO systems.

In the Asia-Pacific countries, various conferences are being organized to create awareness of advancements and the emerging usage of ECMO systems. Conferences establish a platform for the exchange of new advancements occurring in the field of ECMO systems. They also offer players the opportunity to showcase their products and communicate with stakeholders, while helping scientists and researchers to exchange experiences and build research relations.

Some of the recent events in the Asia-Pacific region includes Asia-Pacific ELSO Conference 2017 (Australia, October 2017), ECMO Current Challenges and Future Perspectives (India, 2016), Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO), and Asia Pacific ELSO (APELSO) 2013 Meeting (China, 2013).

Getinge Group is the largest player in the global market. The company offers its ECMO products under its Maquet brand. The firm develops and commercializes ECMO products and is one of the leading manufacturers of heart-lung machines, oxygenators, pumps, catheters, cannulae, and other accessories. The company’s business segments include Medical Systems, Extended Care, and Infection Control. The Medical Systems segment offers a wide range of ECMO devices. The company also develops innovative products such as CARDIOHELP system which is a portable heart-lung support system in the market.

Most of the leading players in the market are pursuing the strategies of approvals, product launches, agreements & partnerships, expansions, and other strategies (rebranding, acquisition, website launch, product development, and market deployment).

