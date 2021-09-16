Demand for Polyurethane Thermoplastic-Based Textile Coatings Is Anticipated to Register a CAGR Growth of 4% by 2031

Textile Coatings market analysis by Fact MR identifies leading segments in terms of Raw material,technology, and End Use. The study is intended to inform business about key trends influencing behavior pattern of consumers. It also offers recommendations to help them make informed decisions and navigate through unforeseen challenges.

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR has published a new report on the global textile coatings market for the forecast period of 2021-2031. As per its analysis, the market is anticipated to surpass US$ 5 billion in revenue, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 4% across the aforementioned decade. Demand is majorly underpinned by extensive uptake in industrial clothing and medical hygiene.

Historically, the market accrued impressive gains, and was valued at over US$ 3 billion in 2016. Application prospects are also broadening within the geotextiles segment, as the global construction industry increasingly demands materials that possess enhanced mechanical response, advanced filtration capacities, and high chemical resistance.

Markets in Asia Pacific are slated to exhibit maximum growth, attributed to increasing construction activities across such key countries such as China and India. These countries are augmenting their reliance on geotextiles so as to render their infrastructure development projects highly durable and long-lasting. It is projected that China, India, and the United States will collectively contribute nearly 60% of total construction output by 2030, thereby increasing demand for robust construction material.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By raw material, thermoplastics to reign supreme, generating over 80% of market revenue, with high preference for polyurethane

By end use, medical hygiene products to witness increased application of textile coatings

Demand for full textile coatings anticipated to surge over coming years

The market in the U.S. likely to surpass the billion dollar mark amid extensive uptake across industrial clothing and sports apparel sectors

Heavy investments in domestic apparel market to heighten demand across India

China to emerge as a heavyweight in textile coatings in Asia Pacific

“Surging infrastructure development projects across emerging economies, particularly with respect to public transportation systems, is paving the way for incorporating robust construction material, widening demand for textile coatings,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Segments Covered

Technology Dot Textile Coating Technology Full Surface Textile Coating Technology

Raw Material Thermoplastic Textile Coatings Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Textile Coatings Polyurethane (PU) Textile Coatings Acrylic Textile Coatings Other Thermoplastic Textile Coatings Polyolefins Nylon Thermoset Textile Coatings Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Textile Coatings Natural Rubber Textile Coatings Other Thermoset Textile Coatings Nitrile Rubber Butyl Rubber Other Textile Coatings Silicone Fluoropolymers

End Use Textile Coatings for Geotextiles Textile Coatings for Upholstery Fabric Textile Coatings for Industrial Clothing Textile Coatings for Sports & Leisure Textile Coatings for Medical Hygiene Products Textile Coatings for Other End Uses



Region North America U.S Canada Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India Japan China South Korea Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

BASF SE, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Du Pont, Huntsman International LLC, Omnova Solutions Inc., Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., and The Lubrizol Corporation are some key textile coating manufacturers operating in the global landscape.

Covestro AG, a prominent functional textiles player, offers a broad range of high quality water-based polyurethane (PU) coatings to include superior elasticity, durability and water resistance. Its major brands include Dureflex®, Imprafix®, Impranil®, Impraperm® and Platilon®

In December 2020, Huntsman International announced an agreement to acquire Gabriel Performance Products for a sum of US$ 250 million. The objective of this move was to enable the company expand its specialty chemicals business portfolio, including textile coatings

More Insights on the Textile Coatings Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the textile coatings market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technology (dot coating technology and full surface coating technology), raw material (thermoplastics, thermosets, and others), and end use (geotextiles, upholstery fabric, industrial clothing, sports & leisure, medical hygiene, and others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

